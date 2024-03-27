Yo-yo dog can't help excitedly bouncing up and down while he's on a walk

Meet the yo-yo dog who can't help excitedly bouncing up and down while he's on a walk. Molly Wilson, 26, said cocker spaniel Rupert jumps up and down with happiness during the first 10 minutes of their stroll. She's used to hearing giggles from fellow walkers, but has got used to Rupert's antics - after four years of watching him bounce. Molly, from Devon, has been filming her four-year-old dog since the first lockdown, and her clips on social media have been watched by 24 million people on TikTok.