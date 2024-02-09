Yoko Ono’s bottoms, Frank Auerbach’s heads and visionary new landscapes – the week in art

Yoko Ono, Film No. 4 (Bottoms) 1966. Photograph: © Yoko Ono

Exhibition of the week

Yoko Ono: Music of the Mind

The brilliant conceptual artist who became a controversial icon of pop culture gets the retrospective she deserves.

• Tate Modern, London, from 15 February until 1 September

Also showing

Frank Auerbach. The Charcoal Heads

Startling and profound studies of the human head by one of Britain’s greatest artists.

• Courtauld Gallery, London, until 27 May

Soulscapes

New visions of landscape art from Hurvin Anderson, Isaac Julien, Alberta Whittle and others to shake this temple of tradition.

• Dulwich Picture Gallery, London, from 14 February until 2 June

Outi Pieski

Contemporary art that’s rooted in Sámi culture and evokes the light of the far north.

• Tate St Ives, from 10 February until 6 May

Unravel: The Power and Politics of Textiles in Art

Tracey Emin, Judy Chicago and many more reveal the place of textiles in today’s art.

• Barbican Art Gallery, London, from 13 February until 26 May

Image of the week

On the corner of Union Street and O’Meara Street in London, just south of the River Thames, stands a new white brick building with a great furrow gouged out of its facade, which enables people to continue to enjoy the view of a nearby church window. It is a rare considerate architectural WTF moment that has been stopping people in their tracks. Read the full story here.

What we learned



A new sculpture show is alive with orbs, sacs, gloop and a pink rollercoaster

Doron Langberg’s sex-fuelled queer rave paintings are pure hedonism

Marc Quinn’s fourth plinth sculpture of Alison Lapper was a monument to the human spirit – though it had its haters

Danielle Brathwaite-Shirley’s lo-fi games are terrifying – and hard

A Turner-listed artist is bringing the outside inside

Bulgaria’s goat-men are very furry, according to photographer Charles Fréger

Australia’s 2024 Venice Biennale pavilion will examine the impact of colonisation

Sebastião Salgado’s 80th birthday is being marked with a new retrospective

A stolen Van Gogh is back on public display, thanks to a Dutch art sleuth

Masterpiece of the week

A Vision of the Last Judgment by William Blake, 1808

William Blake is usually thought of as a prophet ignored in his lifetime, who created his illuminated books such as Visions of the Daughters of Albion and Jerusalem in obscure toil, ignored by the masses who preferred to laugh themselves sick at Gillray’s cartoons. But he did have some supporters, even in high society, as this unlikely treasure of a stately home shows. It was commissioned by Elizabeth Ilive, Countess of Egremont, and still hangs today in the Egremont family seat at Petworth, West Sussex, along with many paintings by Blake’s contemporary JMW Turner. It’s a homage to one of Blake’s heroes, Michelangelo. He fills the skies with blessed and doomed souls, delineated as bold physical forms, just like the towering bodies in Michelangelo’s Last Judgment in the Sistine Chapel. But this is not just an artistic exercise. Blake really believed the end was nigh.

• Petworth House, West Sussex



Don’t forget

