Yolanda Hadid Is Engaged to Longtime Boyfriend Joseph Jingoli

Hadid and Jingoli got engaged in Holland two years ago, she confirms to PEOPLE

Gotham/GC Images Yolanda Hadid and Joseph Jingoli in 2022

Yolanda Hadid is going to be a bride!

The model and reality TV star, 60, and her longtime boyfriend Joseph Jingoli are engaged, she confirms to PEOPLE Thursday, Aug. 29.

Hadid also tells PEOPLE that Jingoli proposed while the couple was in Holland two years ago.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum is featured in the latest issue of Architectural Digest, where Jingoli is referred to as her fiancé. The two met in Pennsylvania in 2017, shortly after Hadid moved there and purchased a farm.

Yolanda Hadid Instagram Yolanda Hadid and Joseph Jingoli

In a 2018 interview with PEOPLE Now, Hadid recalled meeting her now-fiancé after she took some time off from dating to focus on herself following her divorce from David Foster.

“I really started focusing,” Hadid said at the time. “I made a love spiral and wrote down exactly everything that was important to me in a man and he magically just rang the doorbell at the farm.”

Hadid, who has lived with chronic Lyme disease since 2012, said that Jingoli being "cute" wasn't the only reason she fell for him.

“When you meet somebody that thought he was going to die, like I felt I was gonna die, you have a whole new appreciation for life and you kind of share that, so that’s really already a common bond that we have,” said Hadid. “To live in the moment, enjoy every day, and not wait. Why take it slow? Let’s just go for it and have a great time.”

Gary Gershoff/Getty Yolanda Hadid and Joseph Jingoli

In 2020, Hadid revealed she was "very much in love" with Jingoli, who is the CEO of a construction and development company.

The couple celebrated their two-year anniversary the following year when Hadid said in a loving Instagram tribute that Jingoli was a dream come true.

"❤️All my life I prayed for someone like you!!" she wrote alongside a series of sweet photos of her and Jingoli together. "Thank you for being such a bright light in my life, the calm in my storm and for being the most honorable man that I know.... Happy 2 year anniversary Joey Jingoli, I love and appreciate you 😘."



