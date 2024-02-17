New York AG lauds $355M ruling against Trump: ‘Justice has been served’

New York Attorney General Letitia James (D) praised Judge Arthur Engoron’s Friday ruling in former President Trump’s civil fraud case, which ordered Trump to pay more than $350 million.

“Today, justice has been served. Today we proved that no one is above the law. No matter how rich, powerful or politically connected you are,” James said during a press conference following the highly anticipated decision.

Engoron’s ruling capped a months-long trial after James sued Trump in 2022, claiming he altered the net worth of his businesses to receive financial benefits.

James asserted that Trump engaged in “deceptive business practices and tremendous fraud” by inflating his net worth to “cheat the system.”

The $355 million judgement on Trump falls short of the $370 million the attorney general’s office had sought. Trump’s sons, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, were ordered to pay more than $4 million each, and former Trump Organization Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg was ordered to pay $1 million.

Trump dealt blow in New York civil fraud trial: 5 key takeaways

Beyond monetary penalties, Engoron’s ruling limits the extent to which Trump and his co-defendants can be involved in business operations in New York state. Under the 92-page decision, the former president is banned from serving as an officer or director of any New York corporation for three years, and his sons are barred for two years.

“The scale and the scope of Donald Trump’s fraud is staggering… and so too is his ego. And his belief that the rules do not apply to him,” James said Friday. “Today, we are holding Donald Trump accountable.”

“We are holding him accountable for lying, cheating, and a lack of contrition. For flouting the rules that all of us must play by,” she continued, adding “Because there cannot be different rules for different people in this country, and former presidents are no exception.”

Story continues

Trump’s attorneys hit back at Enogoron’s decision, with one calling it “tyrannical.”

“Hard to imagine a more unfair process and hard to believe this is happening in America,” Kise said in a statement. “Make no mistake, the sobering future consequences of this tyrannical abuse of power do not just impact President Trump,” said Trump attorney Chris Kise, who said the former president will appeal the verdict.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.