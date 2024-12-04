New York authorities search for Quebec hiker in rugged Adirondacks

Léo Dufour, 22, of Vaudreuil, Que., is described as weighing 150 pounds, standing five feet seven inches and having brown hair. (NYSP/Facebook - image credit)

Authorities in New York are searching for a young Quebec man who failed to return from an overnight hike in the snow-covered Adirondack Mountains.

Léo Dufour, 22, of Vaudreuil, Que., went hiking on Friday and was expected back Saturday night, according to a statement from the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC).

On Sunday at 2:30 a.m., New York State Police (NYSP) contacted the DEC about an overdue hiker on Allen Mountain. NYSP located the subject's car at the Mt. Adams trailhead, covered in snow.

Dozens of New York State Forest Rangers are leading search efforts in difficult terrain and weather conditions, the DEC says.

Rangers located one set of tracks in the trail leading from the subject's vehicle, but recent snowfall makes tracking difficult. NYSP aviation joined the search efforts, using heat-detecting technology, known as forward-looking infrared.

"To date, ongoing search efforts have not yielded any results," the DEC says. "Today's efforts focused on the east side of Allen Mountain and in the Marcy swamp area."

Rangers have established two backcountry outposts to facilitate the search, which will continue tomorrow, including additional rangers performing ground searches with support from NYSP aviation.

News is spreading on social media, with an outpouring of support both from New York residents and those in Quebec as the search continues for Dufour in a region known for its harsh weather, rugged terrain and towering summits.

Standing at 1,323 metres, Allen Mountain is located in Essex County, at the heart of the High Peaks Region.

A cold front moved through the region with temperatures dipping below freezing over the weekend, and there was snow accumulation. Lake Placid reported several centimetres.

There is currently a winter weather advisory in effect as multiple rounds of snow are expected Wednesday afternoon through Thursday night.

On Facebook, the NYSP also put out a call for help, asking the public for assistance in locating Dufour. NYSP were first alerted to the missing hiker on Saturday at around 11 p.m.

"A multi-agency active search is being conducted in the location near Upper Works Road in the town of Newcomb," the post says.

Dufour was travelling in an unknown direction, according to the NYSP.

He is described as weighing 150 pounds, standing five feet seven inches and having brown hair. He had a range of gear, including warm clothing, a stove, snowshoes and microspikes, the post says.