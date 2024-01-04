New York braces for first major winter storm of 2024

New York City is going on 688 days without an inch of snow (AFP via Getty Images)

A major storm is expected to hit the northeast this weekend, bringing recordable snowfall to areas that haven’t seen it in two years.

Meteorologists predict an impactful winter storm will hit the northeast United States this weekend, likely bringing snow and rain to several cities along Interstate 95. Now, New York is bracing for its first winter storm of 2024.

[Weekend Storm]: There is increasing potential for a period of moderate to heavy precipitation & strong winds Sat night into Sun. Accumulating wintry precip is possible, but low confidence on exact precip types & amounts. These details will become clearer over the next 48-60 hrs. pic.twitter.com/jZELJ88nBy — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) January 2, 2024

On Thursday, the National Weather Service for New York City forecasted a “low probability” of snow accumulating in the Big Apple this weekend. However, interior regions of the state are expected to receive several inches of snow, with some northern cities expected to hit 6 inches or more.

New York City is going on nearly two years without recordable snowfall, alongside Baltimore and Philadelphia. Meteorologists attribute these streaks to rising global temperatures and a lack of low pressure systems passing through the area. This storm has the potential to end these two-year streaks.

“Our first chance for some accumulating and potentially impactful snowfall this season will occur for some this weekend,” the National Weather Service for Philadelphia wrote on X. “There still remains quite a bit of uncertainty with this storm, but we will have more details in the coming days.”

The storm could impact states as far south as Texas, bringing heavy rain and triggering flooding concerns for the Gulf Coast, Fox Weather reports. The storm will first hit the southeast US on Friday night before travelling along the Atlantic coast into Saturday. Meteorologists predict Boston, Massachusetts will be hit with 6 inches of snow as the storm travels north.

However, it’s possible in the coming days the forecasted storm path changes.

“The average model error at day 3 is over 150 miles on storm track,” the National Weather Service for Boston posted on X.