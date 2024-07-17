New York City Council member arrested, accused of biting police officer

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City Council member was arrested Wednesday and accused of biting a police officer.

Brooklyn Democrat Susan Zhuang was taken into custody during a chaotic protest over the construction of a new homeless shelter in her district, police said.

Images and video posted to social media showed police clashing with protesters at the planned site for a homeless shelter. In one video, a woman who appears to be Zhuang can be seen alongside other protesters trying to wrestle a barricade away from police as an officer tries to handcuff her. Another video appears to show Zhuang being led away by police in handcuffs.

Police, citing an arrest report, said Zhuang was blocking officers from getting to a woman on the ground, and that Zhuang pushed officers and eventually bit an officer as the officer tried to grab her. Zhuang is being charged with assault, resisting arrest and obstruction, a police spokesperson said.

Zhuang’s office declined to comment.

Zhuang posted a video to the social media site X early Wednesday that appeared to show her at the site, arguing with an officer, with a caption that read “There is no permits. Mayor office allowed construction at 5 am in our neighborhood.”

A spokesperson for the Brooklyn district attorney said Zhuang had not yet been arraigned as of Wednesday afternoon.

The Associated Press