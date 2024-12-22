New York City police investigate the death of a woman found on fire in subway car

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City Police are investigating the death of a woman found ablaze inside a stationary subway train early Sunday morning as a homicide.

The unidentified woman was discovered on fire, in the middle of the train, around 7:30 a.m. after officers on routine patrol at the Coney Island-Stillwell Avenue subway station smelled smoke and noticed some commotion on the platform, said Detective Austin Glickman.

After the fire was extinguished, emergency medical personnel declared the unidentified woman dead at the scene, he said. No arrests have been made so far.

The subway car was sitting idle at the end of the line at the time. Often, the doors are left open so the train cars can be cleaned or during a temporary pause in service.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul this year has sent New York National Guard to the city's subway system to help police conduct random searches of riders’ bags for weapons following a series of high-profile crimes on city trains. Hochul recently deployed additional members to help patrol during the holiday season.

