York city votes on protecting immigrants

President-elect Donald Trump slammed the judge in his criminal hush money case Tuesday, a day after the judge refused to dismiss Trump's conviction on the grounds of presidential immunity. New York Judge Juan Merchan on Monday rejected Trump's request to vacate the verdict in the case based on the Supreme Court's presidential immunity decision. Trump had sought to dismiss his criminal indictment and vacate the jury verdict on the grounds that prosecutors, during the trial earlier this year, introduced evidence relating to Trump's official acts as president that was inadmissible based on the Supreme Court's subsequent ruling that Trump is entitled to presumptive immunity from criminal prosecution for official acts undertaken while in office.