York city votes on protecting immigrants
York city votes on protecting immigrants
York city votes on protecting immigrants
A day that rattled Canadian politics ended the exact same way Chrystia Freeland spent a defining chapter of her political career: Getting trash-talked by Donald Trump. That blast from Freeland's past came came in a social media post from Trump late Monday, in a comment on her departure from Canada's federal cabinet. The post from the U.S. president-elect underscored their past tussling over trade and other issues. In the message, Trump continued his running troll of Canada, likening it to an Ame
WASHINGTON (AP) — Wrapping up their investigation on the Jan. 6 2021 Capitol attack, House Republicans have concluded it's former GOP Rep. Liz Cheney who should be prosecuted for probing what happened when then-President Donald Trump sent his mob of supporters as Congress was certifying the 2020 election.
"I think this is a red alert moment," Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy told the MSNBC host.
A report released Tuesday by GOP leaders issued a harsh rebuke of the “failures and politicization” of the now-disbanded House Jan. 6 Committee and recommended a criminal investigation into former Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, one of the panel’s leading voices. “Speaker [Nancy] Pelosi’s multimillion-dollar Select Committee was a political weapon with a singular focus to deceive the public into blaming President Trump for the violence on January 6 and to tarnish the legacy of his first Presidency,” Re
President-elect Trump sought to thread a needle during his Monday press conference at Mar-a-Lago, pushing back at suggestions that his incoming administration would be dangerously radical, even as he avoided any whiff of actual backsliding. The version of Trump who appeared before reporters at his Florida resort was — at times — tonally different from…
PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump on Monday called on the Biden administration to stop selling off unused portions of border wall that were purchased but not installed during his first administration.
Chrystia Freeland's resignation as finance minister and deputy prime minister sent shock waves through Ottawa on Monday."Chrystia Freeland is a good friend, someone I work with very closely … This news has hit me really hard," Transport Minister and Treasury Board President Anita Anand said on her way into a cabinet meeting.Freeland announced her resignation in a letter written to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau that she posted to social media. In that letter, Freeland said Trudeau told her last w
Steve Bannon is pushing Donald Trump to consider a third presidential term in 2028. The controversial political strategist suggested the two-term limit on U.S. presidents doesn’t count in Trump’s case because his terms in office were not consecutive. “I don’t know, maybe we do it again in ’28,” Bannon told the New York Young Republican Club Sunday. “Are you guys up for that,” he added to a loud burst of applause. “Trump ’28, come on, man!”
Not even Elon Musk knows exactly what is on the U.S. spy satellite rockets his company blasts into space. SpaceX executives decided their founder and chief executive shouldn’t apply for the highest-level security clearance after lawyers warned his alleged drug use and regular contact with foreign governments could create problems for the company’s defense contracts, The Wall Street Journal reported. But even without the security clearance, Musk’s new friend Donald Trump could give him unfettered
Donald Trump's niece also pinpointed the "most depressing thing" about her relative's imminent return to power.
If he loses his remaining appeals, Trump would become the first convicted felon to serve as U.S. president.
A former White House chef spilled the tea on Donald Trump’s favorite meals—and why the president-elect may have a healthier diet than many Americans think. Chef Andre Rush, who also worked as a chef in the White House for the likes of Trump, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, and Barack Obama, told Politico’s West Wing Playbook that the upcoming 47th President of the United States likes to keep his meals simple and isn’t the biggest fan of snacking. While Trump is notably a fan of the classic Amercan
Syria’s new transitional government says there is no place for Russian presence in Syria a week after the country’s long-time President Bashar al-Assad was overthrown. The new government also says it is open to engage in contacts with all countries to pave Syria’s new future.View on euronews
Florida Democratic Rep. Jared Moskowitz on Tuesday shut down rumors that he could sign onto Donald Trump’s upcoming presidential administration. A Monday CNN report had said that Moskowitz was a favorite to become the president-elect’s pick to head the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), which would have made him the highest-ranking Democrat in Trump’s administration. Moskowitz has now made it clear, though, that he isn’t interested in holding that title.
Ukraine said on Monday that North Korean soldiers fighting alongside Russian troops suffered heavy losses during fighting at the weekend in the Russian region of Kursk.
President-elect Donald Trump slammed the judge in his criminal hush money case Tuesday, a day after the judge refused to dismiss Trump's conviction on the grounds of presidential immunity. New York Judge Juan Merchan on Monday rejected Trump's request to vacate the verdict in the case based on the Supreme Court's presidential immunity decision. Trump had sought to dismiss his criminal indictment and vacate the jury verdict on the grounds that prosecutors, during the trial earlier this year, introduced evidence relating to Trump's official acts as president that was inadmissible based on the Supreme Court's subsequent ruling that Trump is entitled to presumptive immunity from criminal prosecution for official acts undertaken while in office.
More than a dozen Republican officials accused of signing false certifications claiming Donald Trump had won their states' electoral votes in the 2020 election served as electors Tuesday, this time casting real votes for the president-elect. Thirteen alleged "fake electors" cast Electoral College votes in Pennsylvania, Nevada and Michigan despite some of the officials still facing criminal charges from the last election. As part of a process cemented in the Constitution as well as local laws, presidential electors across the country met Tuesday to cast their Electoral College votes, finalizing Trump's victory.
No president before has pardoned people who were “essentially his co-conspirators in crime," one legal expert said.
A senior Russian general was killed Tuesday by a bomb hidden in a scooter outside his apartment building in Moscow, a day after Ukraine’s security service leveled criminal charges against him. A Ukrainian official said the service carried out the attack.
Geoff Duncan also warned that “the intensity of the challenges that this country faces” are “more serious than Donald Trump is.”