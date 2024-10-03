New York Congressman pictured wearing blackface as Michael Jackson in college costume

WASHINGTON – Rep. Mike Lawler, R-N.Y., wore blackface as part of a Halloween costume in 2006, according to reporting by the New York Times.

Lawler is a first-term Republican who is in a competitive Congressional race in New York's Hudson Valley, a district won by President Joe Biden in 2020 and one of around two dozen seats that will determine control of the U.S. House next year.

In the photos obtained by the Times, Lawler, who is white, is shown wearing a black shirt and a red jacket, his face darked, pretending to dance like Michael Jackson.

Lawler has repeatedly spoken about his Jackson fandom. In a statement to USA TODAY, he apologized and said the costume was intended to be "the sincerest form of flattery, a genuine homage to my musical hero since I was a little kid trying to moonwalk through my mom’s kitchen."

“The ugly practice of blackface was the furthest thing from my mind,” he said. “Let me be clear, this is not that.”

“I am a student of history and for anyone who takes offense to the photo, I am sorry,” he said. “All you can do is live and learn, and I appreciate everyone's grace along the way."

Blackface has its roots in minstrelsy, starting in New York city in the 1830s. It has long been acknowledged as dehumanizing and offensive. Photos of other politicians, entertainers and public figures have come to light in recent years, including former Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and radio shock jock Howard Stern.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Rep. Mike Lawler pictured wearing blackface in Michael Jackson costume