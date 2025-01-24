New York education officials concerned about cellphone ban amid Trump’s deportations plans

NEW YORK — New York’s top education officials are raising concerns about a potential school cellphone ban as President Trump’s mass deportation plans threaten to separate undocumented children from their families.

At a Brooklyn town hall Thursday night, State Education Department Commissioner Betty Rosa and Board of Regents Chancellor Lester Young expressed unease about the two major policy changes impacting public schools at the same time.

“My biggest concern is the timing,” Rosa told reporters after the event at City Tech. “Our children (are) going through trauma and anxiety of knowing that they’re in school, and when some of those kids are going to go home, are their parents going to be there?”

“So the cellphone itself becomes the connection, if you will.”

On Tuesday, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced her intention to restrict cellphone use on school grounds from “bell to bell,” meaning students could lose access their devices during lunch and free periods. The statewide ban would require the approval of the state legislature, including several elected officials who have already indicated their support to both limit distractions in the classroom and to improve youth mental health.

Her proposal came as Trump signed a flurry of executive orders related to immigration, including one that could strip some Americans of their birthright citizenship, which was temporarily blocked by a federal judge on Thursday.

“We’re impacted by both state requirements and federal requirements,” said Young. “And there is a level of hysteria warranted around some of the federal requirements. And the way I think about it, it really places the health, welfare and safety of children in jeopardy. That should rule the day.”

“This is not just something I’m making up. This is what young people are talking about. They’re actually saying, ‘Well, I don’t know what I would do if I went home, and there was no one home.'”

Rosa disclosed the State Education Department was not part of conversations as Hochul developed her plan, but said she was happy that it leaves many decisions about implementation up to local school districts. Under the governor’s proposal, district leaders will develop their own plans, then seek reimbursement from the state from a pool of $13.5 million.

The Education Department has been having its own conversations with superintendents and teachers, among others, and observations during school visits. Rosa emphasized the importance of student input on any cellphone policy and that children learn when to put devices away on their own, but that her misgivings did not amount to a disagreement with the governor.

“If this had been three months ago, would I say that to you? No,” Rosa said. “Right now, we’re in this situation we’re dealing with where kids are scared, parents are scared, kids are not coming to school in some cases because of fear. So kids choosing to come to school want to make sure there’s some connection.”

