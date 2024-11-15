New York Game Awards Sets Remedy Entertainment’s Sam Lake as Legend Award Recipient

The 15th annual New York Game Awards will honor Sam Lake, creative director of Remedy Entertainment, with the prestigious Andrew Yoon Legend Award. The ceremony is set for Jan. 21 at the SVA Theatre in Manhattan.

Lake, who began his career in video games in 2001, has been instrumental in the development of various franchises, from “Max Payne” to “Alan Wake.”

The New York Videogame Critics Circle (NYVGCC) presents this award to individuals or organizations with “a significant, sustained body of work that shows exceptional artistic achievement and innovation.” Named after NYVGCC founding member Andrew Yoon, the award celebrates groundbreaking contributions to the gaming industry.

“What an honor it is to celebrate someone of Sam Lake’s caliber during the 15th annual New York Game Awards,” said Harold Goldberg, president and co-founder of NYVGCC. “You know a Remedy game when you see it, largely due to Sam Lake’s impact on the worlds he creates. It’s really cool to see how his 20-year career at Remedy has touched so many of our members and interns at the Circle, and we are thrilled to have him join the roster of esteemed game changers previously recognized with the Andrew Yoon Legend Award.”

Past recipients of the Andrew Yoon Legend Award include industry veterans such as Neil Druckmann, Reggie Fils-Aimé, Phil Spencer, Tim Schafer, Jerry Lawson, Jade Raymond, and Hideo Kojima.

Tickets for the event can be purchased through Eventbrite. Options include $80 for reserved seating or $100, which includes access to the afterparty with complimentary drinks. All proceeds support NYVGCC’s educational programs. For more information, visit their website at nygamecritics.com.

