New York Gov. Hochul announces $30 million support for AAPI community

New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced a $30 million allocation to support the Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) community during a Lunar New Year parade in Queens on Sunday.

Hochul’s support: Hochul delivered a speech at the Flushing Chinese Business Association’s annual Lunar New Year Parade, condemning hate crimes against AAPIs and reaffirming the state's commitment to protecting and supporting the community with the $30 million allocation, an increase of $10 million from the funding allocated last year.

“It's the Year of the Dragon – tenacity and courage, all the traits that we embrace here in the State of New York,” Hochul said. “And also, continuing our pledge to protect the AAPI community from hate crimes, protecting our streets, protecting our shop owners, and making sure they know that our number one job here in the State of New York is their safety… I'm really proud to be here to march with the members of that great community here today.”

The governor emphasized New York's stance against hate and intolerance, pledging continued efforts to protect the rights and safety of all marginalized groups.

New York public holiday: Governor Hochul also mentioned her historic move signing legislation to declare Lunar New Year as a public school holiday across New York State in September 2023, reflecting the state's dedication to celebrating AAPI heritage and fostering cultural understanding.

“This is the first year we have now made the full day of celebration for families to be reunited, and made Lunar New Year celebration a school holiday,” Hochul said. “It is now statewide, and everyone is so enthusiastic that families do not have to be separated on this very special holiday.”

Where will the $30 million go?: AAPI State legislators, in collaboration with the AAPI Equity Budget Coalition, celebrated the noteworthy allocation aimed at providing resources for Asian-led organizations to better serve their communities. Spearheaded by Senator Iwen Chu and Assemblymember Grace Lee, the funding addresses the urgent needs of New York's AAPI community, particularly in response to a surge in anti-Asian hate crimes and the lasting impacts of COVID-19.

The $30 million will support over 100 AAPI organizations, enhancing critical programs tailored to the unique needs of these communities and strengthening the capacity of local organizations for future service provision.

