This New York hot spot has just opened its first Florida restaurant in Miami Beach

Another New York hot spot has opened its first restaurant outside of the state in Miami Beach.

Kissaki, famous for its sushi and omakase dining experiences, has opened in the South of Fifth neighborhood, next to Portofino Tower.

With five locations in New York — two in Manhattan, two in The Hamptons and one in Greenwich — the Japanese restaurant focuses on creating modern interpretations on traditional dining.

The 3,000-square-foot spot, designed by Lauren Jayne Design, is led by Chef Edgar Valerio, who worked at the Michelin-starred Jewel Bako restaurant for more than 10 years before it closed in 2020. Expect favorites like Hokkaido scallops, spicy King Crab, wagyu fried rice and uni pasta.

The bar at Kissaki, the new Japanese restaurant in Miami Beach.

Valerio calls the menu “an artful journey.”

“We’ve carefully curated a menu that marries tradition with innovation,” he says.

The restaurant specializes in the omakase style of dining, meaning “chef’s choice.” There’s a 10-course menu ($100 per person) and a 15-course menu ($150) as well as an omakase trolley, from which diners will be presented with dishes at their tables.

A South of Fifth location would not be complete without a special beverage program, and at Kissaki you can try it out at your table or at a sleek modern bar. Some of the specialty cocktails include a kosho margarita, the Smoky Palmoma and a truffle Old-fashioned.

The outdoor terrace at Kissaki in Miami Beach. James Livingston

Kissaki

Where: 500 South Pointe Drive, Suite 160, Miami Beach

Hours: 5-11 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 5 p.m.-midnight Friday; noon-3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.-mindight Saturday; noon-3 p.m., 5:30-11 p.m. Sunday)

Reservations: explorekissaki.com

The counter at Kissaki Japanese restaurant in Miami Beach. James Livingston

