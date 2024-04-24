York and Poland softball battle
Poland takes the baseball game; York prevails in softball
Shohei Ohtani sent fans in Washington home happy with a homer that was both the hardest-hit of his career and the hardest-hit ball in MLB this season.
NEW YORK — Major League Baseball is expected to look at the Monday incident involving Aaron Boone, home plate umpire Hunter Wendelstedt and a fan sitting behind the Yankees dugout, a source told the New York Daily News. The source, granted anonymity so that they could speak freely, said that it is standard for the league to review “all ejections and unusual on-field circumstances.” They added ...
Today is the first full day of what was my favorite Jewish celebratory holiday as a kid: Passover, which commemorates the Jews escaping bondage in ancient Egypt.
After four hours and a close call with a tug boat, two Manasquan, New Jersey-based fishermen landed a 718-pound giant bluefin tuna.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Bobby Witt Jr. delivered the go-ahead double in the fifth inning for Kansas City after a costly error by Blue Jays' first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr., and the Royals' bullpen shut down Toronto the rest of the way in a 3-2 victory Tuesday night. Chris Stratton (2-1) minimized the damage when he inherited a bases-loaded jam from Michael Wacha in the fifth. He also took care of the sixth before John Schreiber handled the seventh and James McArthur breezed through the eight
The PGA Tour is distributing equity to its players, past and present, who have helped build the Tour and remained in its ranks.
If you have the opportunity to play catch with the Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes, it’s best to stay humble as this former esports star learned.
TORONTO — William Nylander seems to be getting closer. The Maple Leafs winger also still isn't quite ready join the playoff fray. Nylander missed a third straight game to open Toronto's first-round series with the Boston Bruins on Wednesday as he continues to work his way back from an undisclosed injury. The 27-year-old took part in line rushes alongside Calle Jarnkrok and Pontus Holmberg at Wednesday's morning skate after missing the first two contests of the Original Six matchup, but stayed ou
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Bo Bichette had a bases-clearing triple, Daulton Varsho hit a two-run homer and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Kansas City Royals 5-3 on Monday night. The Jays have won seven of their past nine games. The Royals lost their third straight at home after winning their previous nine at Kauffman Stadium. Yusei Kikuchi (2-1) was efficient early, allowing one baserunner on 48 pitches in the first five innings. “(Kikuchi) was lights out early, he just ran into trouble in the sixt
The Houston Texans unveiled a bold shift in their look on Tuesday with new uniforms, with their alternate and Color Rush looks getting big changes.
Thanks for staying, gentlemen.
Fantasy baseball analyst Andy Behrens offers up some updates from around the minor leagues, leading with yet another of Baltimore's top prospects.
BOSTON — Auston Matthews scored the winner in the third period and added two assists as the Toronto Maple Leafs topped the Boston Bruins 3-2 on Monday to even their first-round playoff series 1-1. The star centre took a lob pass from Max Domi and moved in alone on Linus Ullmark before making a move to the forehand with 7:54 left in regulation time to give the Leafs their first lead against the Bruins in the last six games — including four in the regular season. The goal was the first for Matthew
Reid's deal reportedly runs through 2029 and makes him the highest-paid coach in the NFL.
DENVER (AP) — The NBA and Denver police are looking into an incident in which a man reported to be one of the brothers of Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic was seen punching a fan after the team’s buzzer-beating 101-99 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA playoffs. In videos shared by TMZ and other outlets, the man is seen climbing over seats to confront another person at Ball Arena, who he then punches in the face. TMZ said the altercation happened on Monday night just after the Nugget
The Sacramento Bee’s Jason Anderson reveals his official ballot for MVP, Sixth Man of the Year and the rest of the 2023-24 NBA awards.
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — In the moment, The Save kept the game tied. By night's end, it became a game-saver since Florida went on to prevail in overtime. And the way Panthers coach Paul Maurice sees it, the impact from Sergei Bobrovsky's moment on Tuesday night will only continue — with a reach beyond these NHL playoffs and this series between Florida and the Tampa Bay Lightning. It won a game. It may grow the game, too. “There'll be a number of kids in the driveway this weekend and they'll
NEW YORK (AP) — The Philadelphia 76ers plan to file a grievance related to the officiating during their series against the New York Knicks, a team spokesman said early Tuesday. The 76ers lost both games in New York, with the Knicks rallying in the final 30 seconds for a 104-101 victory on Monday night. The Knicks got the go-ahead 3-pointer from Donte DiVincenzo with 13 seconds left, a possession that started when they stole the ball from Tyrese Maxey. Maxey was unable to cleanly catch the inboun
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Quarterback Stetson Bennett has rejoined the Los Angeles Rams for the start of their offseason program after missing his entire rookie season for undisclosed reasons. Bennett is attending team meetings and lifting weights with his teammates at the Rams' training complex, coach Sean McVay confirmed Tuesday. The team hasn't yet started its on-field workouts. “He looks good,” McVay said of Bennett. “He's had a good look in his eyes. He's been attentive in the meetings.”
DENVER (AP) — LeBron James was seeing red after the Los Angeles Lakers watched a golden opportunity slip away. His frustration wasn't so much centered on blowing a 20-point lead. Or his late missed 3-pointer that rimmed out with the game tied. Or Jamal Murray’s fadeaway buzzer-beater that gave the Denver Nuggets a 101-99 win over the Lakers in Game 2 of their first-round series Monday night. James' anger was more distant — the NBA's replay center in Secaucus, New Jersey. At the heart of his wrat