York police seek help after man kidnapped from Vaughan business

York police are asking the public for help identifying suspects after a man was kidnapped in Vaughan in the early hours of Saturday.

Toronto resident Roberto Marchioni, 57, was leaving his place of business near Highway 400 and Langstaff Road when two suspects attacked him and forced him into a car before fleeing the area, York Regional Police Service said in a news release Saturday.

The suspect vehicle is a 2020 Honda CRV LX, according to police, which was last seen driving southbound on Highway 400 and exiting to Langstaff Road. The release said investigators believe a black Dodge Ram pickup truck was involved, but didn't explain how.

"The circumstances surrounding the victim's abduction are currently being investigated by the York Regional Police homicide unit," the release said.

"Investigators have been working diligently since the report came in and have made some progress in this investigation, but they have not been able to identify the suspects involved."

Police are asking anyone in the area at the time of the abduction or anyone else who may have information to contact their homicide unit or to make an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers.