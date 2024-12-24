New York: Sebastian Zapeta charged with murder and arson after woman set on fire on subway

A man has been charged over the death of a woman who was set on fire on a New York subway train.

Police and federal officials said Sebastian Zapeta, a 33-year-old Guatemalan citizen, was charged with murder and arson on Monday.

He allegedly used a lighter to set fire to the woman's clothes while she appeared to be dozing at around 7.30am (12.30pm UK time) on Sunday.

The New York Police Department said Zapeta was arrested about six hours after the incident, which took place on a stationary F train at the Coney Island-Stillwell Avenue subway station in Brooklyn.

Jessica Tisch, New York City police commissioner, said the woman's clothes "became fully engulfed in a matter of seconds" while he watched from a bench on the subway platform.

Subway workers and police officers patrolling the station used fire extinguishers to put out the fire.

The woman, whose identity has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers added there appeared to have been no prior interaction between Zapeta and the woman.

He was arrested after three school children called 911 when they recognised him from an image shared by police.

Ms Tisch called the alleged murder "one of the most depraved crimes one person could possibly commit against another human being".

Brooklyn district attorney Eric Gonzalez added in a statement: "The depravity of this horrific crime is beyond comprehension, and my office is committed to bringing the perpetrator to justice.

"This gruesome and senseless act of violence against a vulnerable woman will be met with the most serious consequences."

Jeff Carter, a spokesman for US Immigration and Customs Enforcement, said the suspect entered the country illegally after being removed in 2018.

The US Department of Homeland Security said it was unclear when or where Zapeta had re-entered the country.

It added it would again pursue removal proceedings whenever he is released from New York custody - which could be after a prison sentence if he is convicted.

