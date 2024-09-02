New York State Fair Closes Early Due to 'Reports of Violence'

Storyful

The New York State Fair in Syracuse, New York, closed early on Sunday, September 1, after reports of violence, the state fair announced.

State police said they received a call about possible shots being fired between the midway and the concert area at Suburban Park at 8:38 pm.

Three minutes later, state police said they received another call of possible shots being fired at the eatery building.

No evidence of shots being fired or anyone being injured were found, according to police.

Organizers of the New York State Fair, after consulting with authorities, decided to shut down the fair early.

“The safety of fairgoers, staff, and vendors is the highest priority of The Great New York State Fair,” organizers said.

As of Sunday night, state police continued to investigate the false reports.

Footage shared to social media shows fairgoers leaving the premises on Sunday evening. Credit: @qasimciit via Storyful

