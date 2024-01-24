Should New York State put more money into a 5/14 memorial?

CBC

Jennifer Hansma will never forget the moment she learned her Vancouver single-resident occupancy apartment building was on fire.Her friend woke her up on April 11, 2022, by kicking in the door of her room at the Winters Hotel in the Downtown Eastside, she said, allowing her to escape.Hansma is one of roughly 30 witnesses expected to testify about the deadly blaze at a B.C. Coroner's inquest that launched Monday morning. "It brings up a lot of bad feelings, a lot of sad feelings," she told CBC Ne