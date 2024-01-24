Should New York State put more money into a 5/14 memorial?
The 5/14 Memorial Commission is holding a public meeting, sharing final results from a survey, filled out by 1,300 people. It details how those folks want to remember the ten people killed.
The 5/14 Memorial Commission is holding a public meeting, sharing final results from a survey, filled out by 1,300 people. It details how those folks want to remember the ten people killed.
Ricky Johnson, David Harrington and Clayton McGeeney were found dead outside their friend's house in Kansas City, Missouri
Carvey and his wife, Paula Zwagerman, announced Dex’s death at age 32 in November
The ‘Big Bang Theory’ alum teamed up with Drew and Jonathan Scott to transform her longtime friend Nancy’s outdoor space on 'Celebrity IOU'
It’s a case of self defense, investigators said.
The Macon-Bibb Coroner identified the victim as 43-year-old Anthony Rumplik and said firefighters had to take the chimney apart to remove his body.
Jennifer Hansma will never forget the moment she learned her Vancouver single-resident occupancy apartment building was on fire.Her friend woke her up on April 11, 2022, by kicking in the door of her room at the Winters Hotel in the Downtown Eastside, she said, allowing her to escape.Hansma is one of roughly 30 witnesses expected to testify about the deadly blaze at a B.C. Coroner's inquest that launched Monday morning. "It brings up a lot of bad feelings, a lot of sad feelings," she told CBC Ne
The mysterious death of a Sikh activist on British soil has echoes of the Litvinenko poisoning, according to a lawyer involved in both cases.
The German producer was behind a string of hits including Daddy Cool, Rasputin and Rivers of Babylon.
A coroner said there is no evidence Christopher Kapessa's death was "racially motivated".
The Taliban announced on Monday that two people died and four others were rescued following the crash of a private Russian jet carrying six over the weekend in Afghanistan.View on euronews
Valdo Calocane's manslaughter pleas are accepted on the basis of "serious" mental illness.
The family of a student stabbed to death in Nottingham say she was a "hero" who tried to save the life of her friend, who also died in the same attack.
State officials say the victim and a friend were hunting in Orangeburg County when one boy shot the other in what appears to be an accident.
The filmmaker died ‘peacefully’ at his home on January 20.
The 20-year-old strangled the 79-year-old victim, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said.
The man was traveling on an overpass sidewalk overlooking an interstate road, North Carolina police said.
Prosecutors in Connecticut's infamous “Gone Mom” case presented evidence Tuesday that they say links defendant Michelle Troconis to the 2019 disappearance of her boyfriend's estranged wife, Jennifer Dulos. The evidence included what appeared to be a blood-soaked shirt and bra, as well as zip ties, gloves, plastic ponchos, a box cutter and other things with what State Police Sgt. Kevin Duggan testified was a “blood-like” substance on them. The items were pulled from Hartford, Connecticut, trash receptacles where, according to prosecutors, surveillance video shows Troconis sitting in a vehicle with boyfriend Fotis Dulos as he tossed trash into the same bins shortly after Jennifer Dulos disappeared.
BURNABY, B.C. — A coroner's inquest has been told that a Vancouver rooming house where a fire killed two people in 2022 had a chained door, as relatives testified about the devastating impact of the blaze. The inquest into the deaths of Mary Ann Garlow and Dennis Guay began Monday with family members describing their loss in the fire that gutted the Winters Hotel in Vancouver. Garlow's niece, Misty Fredericks, told the inquest jury that her aunt's son John lived in the same building and jumped o
ATLANTA (AP) — Dexter Scott King, the younger son of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King, died Monday after battling prostate cancer. The King Center in Atlanta, which Dexter King served as chairman, said the 62-year-old son of the civil rights icon died at his home in Malibu, California. His wife, Leah Weber King, said in a statement that he died “peacefully in his sleep.” The third of the Kings' four children, Dexter King was named for the Dexter Avenue Baptist Church in Mon
The actor, who played Dr. Joe Scanlon on the 'General Hospital' spinoff, died on Tuesday, Jan. 16