CBC

A man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a collision with a vehicle in downtown Regina early Christmas morning, police said.In a news release on Wednesday, the Regina Police Service said it sent officers to the 1600 Block of 11th Avenue just before 2 a.m. on Wednesday.Police said they found a man who appeared to have been struck by a vehicle. The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene of the incident, the release said.The injured man was taken to the hospital, where he remain