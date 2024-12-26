New York taxi driver hits 6 pedestrians, 3 taken to hospital, police say

The Canadian Press
·1 min read

NEW YORK (AP) — A taxicab hit six pedestrians in midtown Manhattan on Wednesday, police said, with three people — including a 9-year-old boy — transported to hospitals for their injuries.

A New York Police Department spokesperson said the taxi driver may have suffered a medical episode, but that the investigation had yet to confirm that.

Two people, including the 9-year-old boy, were taken to Weill Cornell Medical Center, and one person was taken to Bellevue Hospital, the spokesperson said. The other three people who were hit by the taxi refused medical attention. All were in stable condition.

The taxi cab jumped the curb near Macy’s flagship store at Herald Square around 4 p.m. and hit the pedestrians on the sidewalk, police said, adding that the driver remained at the scene.

ADVERTISEMENT

Video footage at the scene showed a damaged yellow taxi on the sidewalk cordoned off by police tape. The car’s front bumper appeared to have fallen off. The taxi was towed away later in the evening.

The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • Seven injured after New York taxi jumps sidewalk outside Macy’s on Christmas Day

    Seven people were injured in New York City on Christmas Day when a taxi jumped a sidewalk and hit pedestrians outside a Macy’s department store after the cab driver suffered a medical episode, police said.

  • Several injured after taxi strikes pedestrians in Manhattan

    An NYPD spokesperson said the first 911 call came in around 4:03 p.m.

  • South Korea ex-minister's lawyers defend martial law as Yoon faces impeachment trial

    The lawyers for a former South Korean defence minister under investigation on insurrection charges said on Thursday a short-lived martial law decree imposed earlier this month was to raise alarm on opposition parties' abuse of the democratic process. Ex-Defence Minister Kim Yong-hyun was the first of a series of officials to be arrested and is likely to be the first to face indictment on accusation of being a central figure in President Yoon Suk Yeol's surprise martial law declaration on Dec. 3. In a press conference on Thursday, two lawyers for Kim echoed much of the argument made by Yoon after the declaration that he lifted barely six hours later, saying it was a decision necessary to eradicate anti-state elements that were threatening the country's democracy.

  • A Dutch citizen is sentenced to 3 years in prison Russia for punching a police officer

    MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian court sentenced a Dutch citizen to three years in prison Wednesday after he was found guilty of punching a police officer.

  • Haiti gang attack on journalists covering a hospital reopening leaves 2 dead, several wounded

    Haiti’s online media association said two reporters were killed and several others were wounded in a gang attack on Tuesday on the reopening of Port-au-Prince’s biggest public hospital.

  • I’m a Mechanic: 9 Cars I Would Never Buy and Why They Aren’t Worth It

    Consumers often consider the sticker price, features, and design when deciding which car to buy. Find Out: The 20 Cars Seeing the Biggest Price Drops in 2024 Discover More: 5 2025 SUVs the...

  • Body discovered in wheel well of plane at Maui airport on Christmas Eve: Police

    A dead body was discovered in the wheel well of an airplane upon arrival at Kahului Airport in Maui, Hawaii, on Christmas Eve, according to police who are investigating the incident. "The Maui Police Department is currently conducting an active investigation regarding a deceased individual discovered on an incoming flight from the mainland this afternoon," officials said in a statement Wednesday. United Airlines Flight 202 arrived at the Kahului Airport from Chicago O'Hare International Airport on Dec. 24.

  • Azerbaijani airliner crashes in Kazakhstan, killing 38 with 29 survivors, officials say

    An Azerbaijani airliner with 67 people onboard crashed Wednesday near the Kazakhstani city of Aktau, killing 38 people and leaving 29 survivors, a Kazakh official said.

  • Dozens survive Kazakhstan passenger plane crash

    Kazakh authorities say almost half the people on board the aircraft survived the deadly incident.

  • A Russian cargo ship that may have been part of an evacuation run to Syria sank

    The Ursa Major ship went down after an explosion in the engine room, Russia's foreign ministry said.

  • 18-year-old man dies after BMW collides with crane in southwest Calgary

    An 18-year-old man was killed and two others were taken to hospital in a collision Monday on Glenmore Trail S.W., west of the Crowchild Trail junction.Police said in a release that they responded to reports of the serious collision around 9:45 p.m.Investigators believe a BMW Coupe driven by a 19-year-old man with two passengers, an 18-year-old man and a 21-year-old man, was travelling east on Glenmore Trail when it failed to negotiate a bend in the road.The BMW then entered the right shoulder of

  • Video shows moment plane crashes in Kazakhstan

    At least 32 people survived after an Azerbaijan Airlines plane crashed near the Kazakh city of Aktau on Wednesday. Dozens of others are feared dead. Preliminary information suggests the pilot tried to make an emergency landing after a bird strike. There were 62 passengers and 5 crew members on board.

  • Drone image of wreckage after Azerbaijan Airlines plane crash in Kazakhstan

    A drone image from the crash site near Aktau Airport in Kazakhstan shows the wreckage of the Azerbaijan Airlines Embraer 190.

  • Video shows deadly Kazakh plane crash, survivors pulled from wreck

    STORY: :: This video contains content some people may find distressing:: Eyewitness video shows a plane crashing in Kazakhstan:: December 25, 2024:: Aktau, Kazakhstan:: Kazakh authorities said 62 passengers and five crew were on board; many are feared deadAn Embraer passenger plane flying from Azerbaijan to Russia crashed near the city of Aktau in Kazakhstan on Wednesday with 62 passengers and five crew on board, Kazakh authorities announced, saying that 28 people had survived.Reuters was able to verify the location of the video said to show the moment of the crash but not the date. However, information on FlightRadar24.com showed the flight last seen near Aktau airport on Wednesday (December 25).Kazakhstan's emergencies ministry said in a statement that fire services had put out the blaze and that the survivors, including two children, were being treated at a nearby hospital. The bodies of the dead were being recovered.Azerbaijan Airlines said the Embraer 190 jet, with flight number J2-8243, was flying from Baku to Grozny, capital of Russia's Chechnya region, but had been forced to make an emergency landing around 1.8 miles (3 km) from Aktau in Kazakhstan. The city is on the opposite shore of the Caspian Sea from Azerbaijan and Russia.

  • Quebec man dead after boat explodes in Florida marina, also injuring 6

    A man from Quebec has died following a boat explosion at a South Florida marina this week that also injured six people, officials say.The explosion was Monday and the man has been identified as Sebastien Gauthier, 41, said Arielle Callender, a spokesperson for the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), in a statement to CBC News.Gauthier was among seven passengers aboard a 37-foot [11.3-metre] vessel at the Lauderdale Marina in Fort Lauderdale.People survey the charred remains

  • 6 Luxury Cars Under $50,000 That Feel Like They Cost Twice as Much

    Want a luxury car on a budget? Find out what makes these six luxury cars under $50,000 feel like they're worth at least $100,000.

  • Theft is on the rise for these vehicles in Bradenton, police say. Here’s what to know

    Bradenton police say certain vehicles are being targeted.

  • Airport with runway straddling the border of the U.S. and Canada will close

    The Piney-Pinecreek Border Airport has a unique claim to fame — its runway straddles the border of the U.S. and Canada. The airport opened in 1953 with a grass runway — a paved runway was added in 1978.

  • Kazakhstan says 42 people likely dead in Azerbaijan Airlines' plane crash

    Kazakhstan says 42 people likely dead in Azerbaijan Airlines' plane crash

  • Russian air defence missile incident emerges as likely cause of Azerbaijan Airlines crash

    According to Azerbaijan Airlines, 37 passengers were Azerbaijani citizens. There were also 16 Russian nationals, six Kazakhstani and three Kyrgyzstani citizens.View on euronews