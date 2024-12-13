USA TODAY and Yahoo may earn commission from links in this article. Pricing and availability subject to change.

New York Times didn't publish 'anti-Israeli' headline about Luigi Mangione | Fact check

Joedy McCreary, USA TODAY
·2 min read

The claim: Image shows New York Times headline calling 'glorification' of Luigi Mangione ‘anti-Israeli’

A Dec. 13 Facebook post (direct link, archive link) shows what appears to be the headline of an article in The New York Times that references the man suspected of fatally shooting UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

“Why the Glorification of Luigi Mangione Is Inherently Anti-Israeli,” the purported headline reads.

A version of the claim posted to Threads received more than 700 likes in less than a day before it was deleted. The image also was reposted thousands of times on X.

More from the Fact-Check Team: How we pick and research claims | Email newsletter | Facebook page

Our rating: Altered

The image was digitally edited to change the headline. A New York Times spokesperson said the newspaper never published it.

New York Times headline in post is doctored

The New York Times did not publish an article with that headline, spokesperson Brian Latu told USA TODAY. The newspaper also said in an X post that it is a fabrication.

The screenshotted image in the post is an edited version of the headline of a Dec. 12 opinion piece that reads, “What the Glorification of Luigi Mangione Reveals About America.” Its subhead, which describes “a new era of rage” in the U.S., matches the one in the Threads post.

Fact check: This isn't Luigi Mangione's fake ID. It's a doctored 'Superbad' replica

The Dec. 12 piece is an edited transcript of an episode of the newspaper’s “The Opinions” podcast. It references political violence and those who treat Mangione – who, his lawyer said, will plead not guilty to charges connected to the Dec. 4 shooting death of Thompson outside a Manhattan hotel – as a hero. It makes no mention, however, of Israel.

Additionally, the newspaper customarily adds editor’s notes to explain any changes made to content after it is published. There is no such note appended to that opinion piece.

USA TODAY previously debunked false claims that images show headlines in The Atlantic about Vice President Kamala Harris’ need “to steal an election” and President-elect Donald Trump being “literally Hitler.”

USA TODAY reached out to the Threads and Facebook users who shared the image but did not immediately receive responses.

Our fact-check sources

Thank you for supporting our journalism. You can subscribe to our print edition, ad-free app or e-newspaper here.

USA TODAY is a verified signatory of the International Fact-Checking Network, which requires a demonstrated commitment to nonpartisanship, fairness and transparency. Our fact-check work is supported in part by a grant from Meta.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: New York Times 'anti-Israeli' headline is fabricated | Fact check

