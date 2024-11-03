New York Times Editorial Board Rips Apart Donald Trump in Single Paragraph

The editorial board of The New York Times just eviscerated Donald Trump in a single paragraph.

The piece, published on Saturday, was only the Times’ latest attack on the former president during the run-up to the election, but the searing indictment was all the more brutal for its brevity.

Rhetorically matter-of-fact, the piece succinctly lays out many of the reasons Trump’s critics think his second term would be disastrous for the country—the implicit point being that nobody really needs a lengthy review of all Trump’s actions; everyone already knows what he’s about.

Here it is in full, with its original hyperlinks to other Times’ coverage of Trump preserved: “You already know Donald Trump. He is unfit to lead. Watch him . Listen to those who know him best . He tried to subvert an election and remains a threat to democracy. He helped overturn Roe, with terrible consequences . Mr. Trump’s corruption and lawlessness go beyond elections : It’s his whole ethos . He lies without limit . If he’s re-elected, the G.O.P. won’t restrain him. Mr. Trump will use the government to go after opponents . He will pursue a cruel policy of mass deportations . He will wreak havoc on the poor , the middle class and employers . Another Trump term will damage the climate , shatter alliances and strengthen autocrats . Americans should demand better . Vote.”

Last week, the Times’ editorial board published a longer and nearly as scathing article urging voters not to elect Trump.

“Donald Trump has described at length the dangerous and disturbing actions he says he will take if he wins the presidency,” the piece reads . “We have two words for American voters: Believe him.”

Many major publications have endorsed Harris in the upcoming presidential election.

Another even lengthier editorial called Kamala Harris, Trump’s Democratic opponent, “the only patriotic choice for president,” citing Harris’ vow to unite the country and describing Trump as “morally unfit for an office that asks its occupant to put the good of the nation above self-interest.”

Presidential endorsements from newspapers have been a point of debate in recent political discourse after The Washington Post’s owner, billionaire Jeff Bezos, blocked the paper’s planned endorsement of Kamala Harris. The decision prompted multiple resignations from the Post’s editorial board, and significant criticism from throughout the journalism world.

The billionaire owner of The Los Angeles Times, Patrick Soon-Shiong, also controversially ordered its editorial board not to endorse a presidential candidate.

Joining the Times’ in endorsing Harris are other major publications such as The Boston Globe, The Atlantic, and The New Yorker, among others. The New York Post endorsed Trump.