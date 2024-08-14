The New York Times Launches First Podcast From Wirecutter

The New York Times is launching the first podcast for Wirecutter, the outlet’s product review vertical, on Aug. 21, the company announced on Wednesday.

The launch is part of a broader effort by the Times to increase the accessibility of Wirecutter’s content and diversify revenue streams for the reviews arm.

“The Wirecutter Show” will be cohosted by Caira Blackwell and Christine Cyr Clisset. Rosie Guerin will produce the podcast with Wirecutter journalists regularly providing insights. The podcast will debut with two episodes, followed by weekly episodes.

The program will be available next Wednesday on NYT Audio and for free on any platform where consumers get their podcasts. The show will be sponsored by the electric car company Polestar.

“The Wirecutter Show is rooted in the tremendous expertise of Wirecutter’s 140 journalists, who will provide so much practical and actionable advice from their work,” Wirecutter’s deputy publisher Cliff Levy said in a statement. “Each episode is going to yield often life-changing insights that will help listeners who are grappling with a range of everyday challenges, from eliminating food waste to safely traveling with pets to figuring out how to unplug from your phone.”

Wirecutter was acquired by the Times in 2016 for over $30 million. The vertical currently employs 140 journalists, according to Axios.

A large portion of the site’s revenue comes from affiliate marketing, as the newspaper has continued to expand its business opportunities. A paid Wirecutter subscription was launched in 2021.

