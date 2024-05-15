'New York Times' Poll Indicates Trouble for Biden
Donald Trump was found to be "leading in five out of six swing states," 'The Hill' reports. Wisconsin is the only swing state where Biden is leading. In 2020, Biden won all six swing states.
Donald Trump was found to be "leading in five out of six swing states," 'The Hill' reports. Wisconsin is the only swing state where Biden is leading. In 2020, Biden won all six swing states.
“I think people have to remember who Melania really is,” said Stephanie Winston Wolkoff.
Stephanie Grisham said it was an "absolutely" significant development for Donald Trump.
The MSNBC host did not hide her disgust.
Critics aren't buying this big claim by the son of the former president.
Nick Akerman, Former Assistant US Attorney and Former Watergate Prosecutor, shares his insight on if the appearance of Speaker Mike Johnson, Governor Doug Burgum, and other Republicans attending former President Trump's court hearing calls for a judge to remove them due to potentially intimidating to a witness. Akerman also talks about Michael Cohen's second day of testimony, and states that at this point the case is pretty much over. He speaks with Kailey Leinz and Joe Mathieu on Bloomberg's "Balance of Power."
The Ohio Republican's explanation went awry.
MSNBC's Alex Wagner questioned the legality of the move, given the gag order the former president is currently under.
NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump's fixer-turned-foe, Michael Cohen, directly implicated the former president in a hush money scheme Monday, telling jurors that his celebrity client approved hefty payouts to stifle stories about sex that he feared could be harmful to his 2016 White House campaign. “You handle it,” Cohen quoted Trump as telling him after learning that a doorman had come forward with a claim that Trump had fathered a child out-of-wedlock. The Trump Tower doorman was paid $30,000 to kee
The teenager is about to graduate high school
Canada's proposed Online Arms Act was described as "Orwellian" by some social media users.
The former president's appearance will mark the ninth time that he has addressed National Rifle Association members at a major public gathering.
Former President Trump on Monday laced into the New York judge handling his hush money trial after his former attorney, Michael Cohen, spent hours on the witness stand. Trump was asked as he exited the courtroom why a handful of elected officials joined him at the courthouse, with Sen. JD Vance (R-Ohio), Sen. Tommy Tuberville…
Donald Trump shouted about the case against him in remarks to reporters outside the Manhattan courtroom.
Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/ReutersThe loud, combative, and boisterous Michael Cohen ditched his usual bravado and showed up to the witness stand on Monday as a somber man reflecting on the disaster that was his time working for Donald Trump.The disgraced lawyer who lost his professional license and spent months in a federal prison to protect his former boss came ready to turn on him in court, for the first time publicly answering questions from the Manhattan District At
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is now banned from entering nearly 20% of her state after another tribe banished her this week and the leaders of a sixth tribe recommended taking that action over comments she made earlier this year about tribal leaders benefitting from drug cartels. The latest developments in the ongoing tribal dispute come on the heels of the backlash Noem faced for writing about killing a hunting dog that misbehaved in her latest book. It is not clear how these controversies wil
Putin, speaking to China's Xinhua news agency ahead of his visit to Beijing this week, said Russia remained open to dialogue and talks to solve the more than two-year-old conflict. China's plan and further "principles" made public by President Xi Jinping last month took account of factors behind the conflict, Putin said.
MSNBCMSNBC anchor Lawrence O’Donnell took a subtle shot at Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) while describing his experience Monday attending Donald Trump’s criminal hush-money trial, wryly commenting that the former president’s ally was “taking it all in as best he can, whatever sense he can make of it.”Monday’s proceedings saw Tuberville and Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH) follow in the footsteps of Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton by making themselves seen at the first criminal
Alon Skuy/Getty ImagesAmong the weirdest revelations at Donald Trump’s ongoing criminal trial in New York was this snippet from ex-lawyer Michael Cohen: The former president’s “locker room talk” excuse for the leaked Access Hollywood footage of him talking about groping women actually came from his supportive wife, Melania.Cohen, who appeared Monday on the witness stand, recalled being on vacation in London with his family when dealing with the potentially catastrophic fallout to Trump’s then-sp
U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson assailed the hush money case against Donald Trump Tuesday as an illegitimate “sham,” becoming the highest-ranking Republican to show up at court, embrace the former president's claims of political persecution and attack the U.S. system of justice. It was a remarkable moment in modern American politics: The House speaker amplifying Trump's defense and turning the Republican Party against the federal and state legal systems that are foundational to the U.S. governme
A New York appeals court on Tuesday affirmed a gag order against former President Trump in his hush money criminal case. The order, imposed on Trump by Judge Juan Merchan, bars Trump from publicly commenting on witnesses, prosecutors, court staff or the judge’s family. It does not prevent him from attacking Merchan or Manhattan District…