New Yorkers Attend Mock Funeral for TikTok Prior to Brief US Shutdown

“Mourners” attended a mock funeral for TikTok in New York City on January 17, as the social media platform announced it would possibly be “forced” to shut down on January 19.

Video recorded by Ava Kramer shows an inflatable doll dressed in TikTok merchandise inside a casket in Washington Square Park on Friday.

“Flowers and candles were given to bystanders to place around the coffin,” Kramer told Storyful.

The “funeral” was hosted by comedian Zach Sage Fox.

TikTok shut itself down late Saturday evening, according to news reports, but was working to restore its services come Sunday afternoon after President-elect Donald Trump posted to Truth Social, saying he would “issue an executive order on Monday to extend the period of time before the law’s prohibitions take effect.”

On Sunday, users reported being able to access the platform once again along with a message saying, “As a result of President Trump’s efforts, TikTok is back in the US.” Credit: Ava Kramer via Storyful