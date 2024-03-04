New Yorkers mourn Flaco, the escaped zoo owl that charmed Manhattan

Mourners flocked to Central Park to pay tribute to Flaco at his 'favourite oak tree' - SETH WENIG/AP

Hundreds of mourners gathered in New York’s Central Park on Sunday to pay tribute to a rare owl that died after flying into a Manhattan building.

The Eurasian eagle-owl, named Flaco, escaped from a zoo last year and, after defying the odds to survive in the wild, became a popular attraction for park visitors.

The memorial was held at what organisers called “Flaco’s favourite oak tree” and featured speeches, songs and poems. Efforts are also under way to erect a statue of the bird.

Flaco, who had a 6ft wingspan, was spotted eating four rats in one sitting - SETH WENIG/AP

David Lei, a wildlife photographer, told the gathering: “We hoped he would be rescued quickly and uneventfully. But Flaco had other ideas and he transformed himself into a wild bird before our eyes.”

Jacqueline Emery, another photographer, recalled her affection for Flaco’s hooting. “He was just starting to find his voice. In time his hoots would become louder and more confident,” she said.

The owl’s 6ft wingspan and eye-catching plumage had inspired thousands of photographs and videos from park-goers who encountered Flaco during his 12 months of freedom.

However, his escapade ended in tragedy on Feb 23 when Flaco’s body was found on the Upper West Side, close to the park, after he had apparently hit a building.

One mourner said Flaco 'transformed himself into a wild bird before our eyes' - JEENAH MOON/BLOOMBERG

Flaco previously lived in Central Park Zoo, where he was fed and cared for by staff, but flew away after vandals cut a hole in his steel-mesh cage in Feb 2023. Police are still seeking those responsible.

Flaco was initially spotted on Fifth Avenue, the city’s iconic shopping area, before evading police attempts to catch him on 60th Street. He subsequently flew to Central Park, the 843-acre green belt in the heart of the city, finding a home for the next year among the trees and greenery.

Having been in captivity all his life, Flaco had little chance to develop his flying or hunting skills, but he appeared to thrive outside the zoo and was regularly spotted taking advantage of New York’s rodent problem, eating up to four rats in one sitting.