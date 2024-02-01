York's Roman visitor attraction plans abandoned

Plans for a Roman quarter in York, featuring a visitor attraction, hotel and flats, have been dropped.

North Star, a company involved in promoting the site, said it was "devastated" the project had been dropped.

The York Press reported York Archaeology, one of the groups involved, as no longer having it on its planned list.

The principal firm involved went into administration in May.

Rougier Street Developments had planned to build a Roman-themed museum, an 88-room aparthotel, 153 new apartments and office space on Rougier Street.

Initial proposals had been rejected in 2021, however revised plans were approved in October 2022.

A spokesperson for North Star said if planning had been achieved in 2021 "and not delayed by around 18 months" then there may have been "a very different outcome".

"We are all really devastated about the outcome of the planned museum and wider regeneration project.

"The entire project team spent many years in gaining the consent and its lack of delivery is a blow to all involved," they said.

Rougier Street Developments, which owned the Northern House part of the site, had originally teamed up with York Archaeology to create the visitor attraction part of the development.

It would have meant Northern House, Rougier House and Society Bar being demolished and a large archaeological dig had also been planned for the site.

York Archaeology declined to comment when approached by the BBC.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.