Yorkshire Tea factory evacuated in Harrogate fire

Firefighters have tackled a blaze which broke out at the Taylors of Harrogate tea and coffee factory.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said it had sent six fire engines to the scene on Plumpton Park in Harrogate, after receiving a call at 07:38 GMT on Wednesday.

The service said the fire was believed to have started in the roof ducting at the premises.

Crews left the scene at around 09:30 GMT.

A spokesperson for Taylors, which makes Yorkshire Tea, told the BBC the fire had been "quickly put out" and that everyone had been safely evacuated from the building.

Those who were working in the factory at the time had been sent home, they added.

The cause of the blaze has not yet been established.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.