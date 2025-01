Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Biden administration said on Friday portions of nuclear power plants will be able to secure tax credits to produce clean hydrogen if the credits help to prevent reactors from retiring. The new rules address one of the last and most contentious issues related to the Inflation Reduction Act, a 2022 law that is intended to fight climate change by subsidizing technologies that curb greenhouse gas emissions. Some environmental groups say energy sources such as nuclear reactors should not qualify for the IRA's clean hydrogen program and that using nuclear plants to produce hydrogen removes clean energy from the grid that could have been used by other electricity consumers.