'Does You Bet! have the same nostalgic appeal as Gladiators? I wouldn't bet on it'

In the interests of maintaining a harmonious family life, it was probably a good job that Holly Willoughby jetted off on a girls’ trip to Mauritius yesterday. If she’d stayed at home she would have had to face the awkward consequences of ITV launching You Bet!, her return to Saturday night television right up against one of producer husband Dan Baldwin’s biggest shows.

The ratings won’t be out until later, but you don’t need to be a betting person to predict a heavy beating for You Bet! at the hands of Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel on BBC1. I’m sure ITV had their reasons for giving Holly’s latest project such a tough launch slot, but it still seemed like a strange decision to me.

Perhaps ITV realised that unlike that other recently revived Saturday night hit from the 90s, Gladiators, You Bet! wasn’t going to get anyone’s nostalgic juices instantly flowing. Let’s be honest, it was never the biggest nor most memorable hit of that golden TV era. I can't even remember the theme tune.

I do remember the early Bruce Forsyth days of the show, but mainly because of that dreadful "You wanna bet on it?" rap Brucie used to do with the audience. As you will no doubt not recall, You Bet!’s best days came when Matthew Kelly took over hosting duties in 1991.

Even then it hardly set the ratings world on fire and there was little shock or sadness when, despite a late resuscitation attempt by Darren Day in 1996, it was finally put out of its misery a year later. So no wonder ITV went for a softly, softly approach with this resurrection. Whether the punt will pay off long term remains to be seen.

I must admit that my initial response to this revamp was echoed by a clip in the 'coming up' bit at the start of the first show which featured a gobsmacked Alison Hammond yelling "Oh my God! Whose idea was this?" Then, when Willoughby yelled "The audience are on their feet!" I found myself asking "Are they leaving already?"

However, around halfway through the show I suddenly realised I had become way too invested in a random bloke’s quest to identify a Wimpy from a stack of burgers just by its look and taste. At that point I began to think ITV may have been onto something. Given it has already been earmarked for a full series, I’m assuming Willoughby’s bosses at ITV were left similarly invested.

Anthony Zupnik took a bite out of his burger challenge on You Bet! (ITV)

Either that, or they’ve found a way to get Andi Peters and his phone competitions outfit involved and they are planning to monetise the hell out of. They are clearly hoping that You Bet! can tap into that same elusive family viewing market which helped BBC1’s Gladiators reboot achieve amazing ratings and glowing reviews at the beginning of the year.

Perhaps that’s why, as the BBC did with Gladiators, they’ve stayed fairly true to the format and feel of the original show. Aside from the inevitable speeding up of the action to cater for the modern lack of attention span, the only thing about it which would instantly tell you it was 2024 was that the studio audience overwhelmingly voted for the contestant who cried. Sadly, I’d rate the chances of You Bet! emulating the success of Gladiators at no better than 50/50.

It still needs a lot of work. There was certainly something for the whole family in this opener though. The cactus-licking challenge was presumably aimed at a knowing adult audience, and could easily have been borrowed from an old episode of Holly’s former late night home Celebrity Juice.

Martin and Trixie Haymes bet they could identify cacti by licking them. (ITV)

Meanwhile the kids would have loved the digger pulling a wheelie to light some fireworks, and the extreme fitness athlete racing a sports car to the top of a multi-storey car park.

I do feel and her co-host Stephen Mulhern went a little overboard with the digger though.

Willoughby, in particular, was absolutely breathless with excitement at "The return of the famous You Bet! digger challenge" — although, to be fair, she may have just been excited to be back doing the job she loves. Either way, I don’t recall You Bet!'s digger stunts being the stuff of TV legend.

I do remember the show being full of naff challenges like identifying car doors by the sound they make when banged or naming obscure Eurovision tunes from their intros alone.

That 'quirky' slot was filled last night by the aforementioned cactus lickers, and a pair of teachers whose party trick was identifying a board game by the sound its contents make when emptied out onto a table. I suspect those teachers will soon become equally adept at identifying ridicule by the sound their students make when either of them next walks into a classroom.

Rob Beckett, Alison Hammond, Harry Redknapp, Rosey Ramsey and Holly Willoughby on You Bet! (ITV)

Speaking of opening yourself up to mockery, You Bet! stuck to the original format when it came to the celebrity gamblers on the panel. Depending on how badly they did with their predictions, one of Alison Hammond, Harry Redknapp, Rob Beckett or Rosie Ramsay would have to suffer a forfeit at the end of the show.

Well I say suffer, but considering the forfeit in question was to take part in a number from Tina Turner The Musical I’d argue that it was all relative. Sure enough, Hammond fared so badly with her bets that she was forced to have the time of her life — donning a sparkly frock and joining in with a few choruses of Proud Mary.

At first I assured myself there was no way Hammond would’ve sandbagged her bets on purpose. Then I remembered how wild she went when the Tina Turner cast came in and did a few numbers on This Morning last year.

And what do I think now? Let’s just say I’d be willing to place a small bet on it.

You Bet! is repeated tonight at 6pm on ITV1.