'You' fans are losing it over that unexpected, jaw-dropping ending

Kylie Mar
Host & Producer, Yahoo Entertainment

Warning: The following post contains spoilers for the second season of You.

The highly anticipated second season of You was released on Netflix on Dec. 26, which means right about now everyone is experiencing that totally unexpected plot twist of an ending. Unless of course you're like me and you binged the entire season the day it premiered. Either way, the fans are freaking out and, obviously, spoiler alert.

As it turns out, Joe Goldberg's new love interest, ironically named Love, matches Joe's crazy and You fans' jaws are dropping everywhere. Some are sharing the obvious memes, while others are praising the actress who plays Love, Victoria Pedretti, and looking forward to Love's potential, and hopefully, upcoming storyline in Season 3.

Speaking of Season 3, the second season ended with a cliffhanger revealing Joe has found his next victim, "You," which seemed to be the one thing fans weren't stanning.

Netflix hasn't officially confirmed Season 3. However, actor Penn Badgley recently "unofficially" confirmed it in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, stating, "She doesn’t appear to be the same kind of person. She doesn’t appear to be the same kind of predator. She doesn’t appear to be the same kind of … you know, dare I say, in the third season — oh, God!"

When asked if the show will, in fact, have a third season, Badgley answered, "Technically I can’t … I mean, like, unofficially?”

You Season 2 premiered on Dec. 26 on Netflix.

Check out how ‘The Masked Singer’ took over the planet in 2019:

Read more from Yahoo! Entertainment:

Tell us what you think! Hit us up on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram, or leave your comments below. And check out our host, Kylie Mar, on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Lifestyle's newsletter.