'You' fans are losing it over that unexpected, jaw-dropping ending

Warning: The following post contains spoilers for the second season of You.

The highly anticipated second season of You was released on Netflix on Dec. 26, which means right about now everyone is experiencing that totally unexpected plot twist of an ending. Unless of course you're like me and you binged the entire season the day it premiered. Either way, the fans are freaking out and, obviously, spoiler alert.

As it turns out, Joe Goldberg's new love interest, ironically named Love, matches Joe's crazy and You fans' jaws are dropping everywhere. Some are sharing the obvious memes, while others are praising the actress who plays Love, Victoria Pedretti, and looking forward to Love's potential, and hopefully, upcoming storyline in Season 3.

When he starts acting crazy, but he don’t know that you can get crazy too #YouNetflix pic.twitter.com/stRd4dKwlY — God told me to tell yall... (@_adrxante) December 28, 2019

Just finished watching season 2 #YouNetflix



Me trying to convince myself Joe and Love are not “Goals” pic.twitter.com/dxn3vxtCYX — JEMEL ONE FIVE🇯🇲 (@JemelOneFive) December 27, 2019

I had absolutely no choice but to stan. Love Quinn is so well crafted, fully realised and executed flawlessly by Victoria Pedretti. Can you give this woman her awards now? #YouOnNetflix #YouSeasonTwo #YouNetflix pic.twitter.com/xNnDVy6IfX — h (@fueledbyharley) December 28, 2019

Speaking of Season 3, the second season ended with a cliffhanger revealing Joe has found his next victim, "You," which seemed to be the one thing fans weren't stanning.

Me after Joe finds Love and then starts stalking the neighbour #YouNetflix pic.twitter.com/SXS28w9eac — T1 (@T18654043) December 29, 2019

Me: So happy Joe Goldberg has realized everything. A person can really change for the better, his love for Love Quinn is amazing!!



Joe: There you were. See you soon neighbor.



Me: #YouNetflix #YouSeasonTwo pic.twitter.com/DM1nt090vw — Alphina (@maleedus) December 29, 2019

Me believing Joe was really going to settle down with someone just as crazy as he is #YouNetflix pic.twitter.com/2Z25MiaPXa — mini penny 🎈 (@cheykh_) December 29, 2019

Netflix hasn't officially confirmed Season 3. However, actor Penn Badgley recently "unofficially" confirmed it in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, stating, "She doesn’t appear to be the same kind of person. She doesn’t appear to be the same kind of predator. She doesn’t appear to be the same kind of … you know, dare I say, in the third season — oh, God!"

When asked if the show will, in fact, have a third season, Badgley answered, "Technically I can’t … I mean, like, unofficially?”

You Season 2 premiered on Dec. 26 on Netflix.

