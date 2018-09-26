You'll Never Love Anything as Much as This Kid Loves Tiger Woods

Footage of a young golf fan’s priceless reaction to seeing Tiger Woods at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia, was shared to Instagram on September 23.

Atlanta-based journalist Mike Buteau posted the clip to his account, telling his followers to “wait for it.” The video shows Woods, who is currently playing in the PGA Tour, walking past a number of spectators.

While most attempt to snap a photo of the athlete, one kid is particularly hyped to see Woods, and can be seen frantically jumping up and down and yelling in joy as his idol walks by. Credit: Mike Buteau via Storyful