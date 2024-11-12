Young boy has special bond with WWII veteran

The Daily Beast

Chris Wallace is quitting CNN after three years as one of its biggest stars, he exclusively told the Daily Beast Monday. The 77-year-old broadcaster said he will instead find a new home on an independent platform such as streaming or podcasting, which he described as “where the action seems to be.” He highlighted how podcasters including Joe Rogan and Charlamagne tha God had set the agenda during the presidential election, but added, “I don’t flatter myself to think I will have that sort of reac