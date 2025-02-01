'Young' Child and Mother Among the 7 People Confirmed Killed in Philadelphia Plane Crash: 'This Is a Tragedy'

The mayor’s office said the child was being “treated for illness” at Shriners Hospital in Philadelphia and was on the plane returning home to Mexico

Authorities have confirmed that two of the people killed in the small plane crash in Philadelphia on Friday, Jan. 31, were a child and her mother.

The office of Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle L. Parker shared in a release that a medical transportation jet had been transporting the mother and daughter — along with four crew members — to Springfield-Branson National Airport in Missouri before it crashed at approximately 6:10 p.m. local time.

In a second update posted on social media, Parker confirmed seven people in total died due to the crash with multiple injuries also reported.

"We can officially disclose 6 perished in the plane," she wrote in a statement. "At least one more person perished in the incident."

She continued, "At least 19 treated at multiple area hospitals, Investigation active and ongoing. We are working closely with NTSB, all our local, state and federal partners. We're grateful for everyone's assistance."

"Much more work remains to be done. Please stay home and stay safe," Parker concluded, adding, "Follow here and the Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management for further guidance."



According to the mayor’s office, the “young child” — who has not yet been identified — was being “treated for illness” at Shriners Children’s Hospital in Northeast Philadelphia and was set to travel home to Mexico, where she lived.

“This is a tragedy in our city – people have lost their lives and many injured in this horrific crash and the damage is significant,” said Parker during a press conference, per the release. “Our prayers are with the families, friends, neighbors and all of those impacted by the tragic crash.”

Kyle Mazza/Anadolu via Getty Response teams on site in Philadelphia following the Jan. 31 plane crash

Shriners Children’s Hospital spokesperson Mel Bower told CBS News that the child’s treatment had ended at the hospital and she had been on her way home when the plane crashed. He noted that several of the medical staff who treated her are in mourning, as patients are like their family.

"It's extremely hard and extremely difficult, those that were involved directly in her care were very aware that she was going to be traveling home and there had actually been a sendoff for her today," Bower said.

When asked if the child enjoyed the sendoff celebration before flying out, Bower said, "I'm certain that she did.”

He continued, “Our staff – they work so hard at bringing joy and laughter and excitement into all parts of the clinical aspect. Our patients don't look at it as going to the hospital. They go to a place where they have fun and have enjoyment."

In a separate statement, Shriners Children’s Hospital told PEOPLE, "Our hearts and prayers go out to the families of the medical crew and pilots who were also lost in this tragic event — as well as all of the people who were affected on the ground — and we’re thankful to the first responders for their quick action.”

Authorities said the plane — a Learjet 55, which departed the Northeast Philadelphia Airport at 6:06 p.m. — was in the air for only a minute before it crashed. The aircraft is owned by Jet Rescue, which provides global air ambulance services, per the Associated Press.

Several people were injured on the ground and were transported to hospitals in the area, including a child who was hit by debris while sitting in a car, according to BBC News. The child was transported to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital for surgery and was moved to a children’s hospital.

ABC News reported the crash happened near the intersection of Roosevelt Boulevard and Cottman Avenue near the Roosevelt Mall shopping center. At least three nearby homes were set ablaze near the intersection of St. Vincent and Calvert streets, according to officials, per the news outlet.

The incident comes two days after a Black Hawk helicopter collided with an American Airlines flight in Washington D.C., killing 67 people.



