Young face more challenges than parents, poll finds amid call to tackle suicide

Almost two-thirds of UK adults believe young people are facing more challenges than their parents’ generation, according to a survey.

It comes amid a call to action from the Campaign Against Living Miserably (Calm) to tackle suicide rates among young adults.

More than half of the people who responded to the poll also believe the Government should be doing more to tackle the issue.

According to Calm, “Government inaction” has “consistently failed young people in the UK”.

Analysis of Office for National Statistics figures by the suicide prevention charity found there were 6,929 suicides among 15 to 24-year-olds in England between 2012 and 2022.

The poll of 2,043 adults, conducted by YouGov for Calm, found 62% believe those aged 15 to 24 are facing more challenges than their parents’ generation.

Some 52% of those who responded to the poll said they believe the Government should be doing more to tackle the issue.

Almost two-thirds (63%) said they think tackling the impact of social media on mental health has not been effective.

Insufficient funding for public services was raised as an issue by 59% of people, while 44% blamed a lack of suicide prevention resources.

More than half (55%) said pupils in the UK are not getting enough mental health support in schools.

Simon Gunning, chief executive of Calm, said: “We cannot stand idly by while young lives continue to be needlessly lost.

“Over the past decade, 6,929 young adults have taken their own lives in the UK, and these statistics serve as a deafening call to action against Government inaction, which has consistently failed young people in the UK.”

A spokesperson for the Department of Health and Social Care said: “It’s this Government’s mission to reduce the lives lost to suicide, giving mental health the attention and focus it deserves.

“As part of this, we will address the causes of suicides and take action to improve children and young people’s mental health.

“As we shift from sickness to prevention part of this, we will recruit an extra 8,500 adult and child mental health staff, modernise the Mental Health Act, and provide access to mental health support in every school.”

The poll also found 65% of UK adults would not know who or where to turn if they knew a young person with suicidal thoughts who needed support.

Calm has launched an online tool, known as the Care Kit, which provides a step-by-step guide outlining suicide prevention skills.

Mr Gunning added: “Suicide prevention can’t wait. Young people are facing immense social challenges and economic pressures, which is why we’ve taken it upon ourselves to fill that gap now with the Calm Care Kit, which we’re urging absolutely everyone to save, share and bookmark.

“We all have a role to play in ending youth suicide. By starting life-saving conversations, we can all do our bit to help a young person find a way forward and make sure they never believe that suicide is their only option.”