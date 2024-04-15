Young girl dies and two women injured after being hit by car in Birmingham
A young girl has died and two women injured after a car ploughed into them on a residential street in Birmingham. Emergency services rushed to Upper Highgate Street, in the Highgate area of the city, after four pedestrians were mown down at 9.45pm yesterday (Sun). Paramedics battled to save the child but she was confirmed dead at the scene while two women were taken to hospital with serious injuries. A second child was also assessed by ambulance crews but did not require any further treatment. West Midlands Ambulance Service said three ambulances, two paramedic officers, a MERIT trauma doctor and two critical care paramedics were sent to the scene.