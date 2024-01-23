Young New Hampshire voters agree on one thing: Their lack of excitement for this election

Follow USA TODAY's live coverage of the New Hampshire primary.

DURHAM, NH − Chase Poirier-McClain stood outside Oyster River High School with a sign reading “Everyone.” Underneath, a red X crossed out a generic picture of a family. He was encouraging voters to vote for no one.

“The candidates that are currently running, especially the big three, Trump, Biden, and Nikki Haley, are terrible candidates,” the 17-year-old said. “I agree with them on pretty much nothing, and they’re pretty much all just running as alternatives to each other.”

Poirier-McClain, who will be 18 by November, said he will most likely end up voting for President Joe Biden in the general election. But his emotions about the 2024 race – “tired, exhausted” − reflected the feelings of many young voters who turned out on primary day.

Chase Poirier McClain holds up a sign of a family with a big red slash at Oyster River High School

Republican youth voters split on Haley versus Trump, but none are happy

Luke Famularo, a 19-year-old student at University of New Hampshire, is supporting former President Donald Trump in the primary.

“I was going to vote for Vivek but he dropped out and endorsed Trump, so that’s who I’m going to vote for,” Famularo said of businessman Vivek Ramaswamy. He thought Ramaswamy spoke to young people; Trump not so much.

For many younger voters in New Hampshire, the thought of a November rematch between Trump, 77, and Biden, 81, is a bit of a drag.

Trump edging Biden in NH youth vote?

Still, the former president may end up with more of the Granite State's youth vote than the current one. According to an early January USA TODAY/Suffolk University poll, Trump leads Biden, 37% to 33%, among voters under 35.

That doesn't mean young voters aren't looking for alternatives.

At first, Camden MacLean, 19, wanted to vote for South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott because Scott "wanted people to work for a solution and become victors." But without Scott in the race, he says he'll vote for former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley.

Patrick Schroeck, 19, is excited about his vote for Haley, especially after seeing the support she's received from Republican New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu.

“Seeing the governor endorse her, I think she actually has a chance in New Hampshire,” the University of New Hampshire student said. He also doesn’t think Trump speaks to younger people. “That’s why I like Haley. She’s younger, she’s a woman. I would love to see a woman president, and if it’s a Republican, I think it would be a big plus.”

Young voters will hold their noses and vote

None of the younger voters interviewed for this story said they were excited by the prospect of a Biden-Trump rematch, although Famularo and Schroek said they would vote for Trump anyway.

“Even though I’m not a fan,” said Schroeck, “if it came down to those two I would vote for Trump.”

MacLean attended one of Trump's rallies, but was dismayed to find the former president spent more time attacking his enemies than explaining his policies.

"People are less concerned with finding solutions and more concerned with 'my way or the highway, my agenda or nothing else,'" MacLean said, referring both candidates.

Marianne Williamson, Robert Kennedy, and Dean Phillips attract some young Democrats

University of New Hampshire students Taylor Mandile, Fisk Stewart, and Hannah Delong were happy to have their voices heard in the primary.

Stewart, 19, switched his party affiliation to undeclared last time he voted. While he thinks most of the Democratic candidates seem bad, he voted for American author Marianne Williamson because of her health care policies and forward thinking. Mandile, 19, also voted for Williamson.

Hannah DeLong says she will vote for environmental lawyer Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in both the primary and the general election.

“I think that there should be voting based on merit and less on what political party you are,” said DeLong, 22.

'Both of them are too old'

The nice thing about the primary, Stewart says, is being able to “vote for who you actually want to be the candidate without worrying about losing points against someone else,” he said.

But when the general election rolls around, Stewart and Mandile said they will reluctantly vote for Biden.

This is a common sentiment among students. A January 21st poll out of the University of New Hampshire Survey Center found that just 6% of voters aged 18 to 34 would be enthusiastic about Biden as the Democratic nominee. Some 36% said they would be satisfied, but 50% would be dissatisfied or even angry.

A University of New Hampshire PhD student in Natural Resources, Adam Pescosolidi is casting his primary vote for Rep. Dean Phillips, D-Minn, because he thinks Biden is too old.

“The group that seems to be solely running this country is thought of as being unhireable because they’re too old,” said Pescosolidi. He, too, would be disappointed if it came down to Trump and Biden again, but he'll vote for Biden.

Jacob Baldy says he’s writing in Biden's name in the primary because he can’t risk Trump or Kennedy.

“I don’t like it, I hate it actually,” said Baldy, 24. “Both of them are too old. But I’d rather have one that’s somewhat sane and competent and not completely there for themselves.”

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: New Hampshire young voters aren't excited this primary