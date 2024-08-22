Young inventor of accessible device pitches idea to Paralympian Ellie Challis
A 10-year-old schoolgirl who designed a wearable device to help “all of the disabled people in the world” make payments hopes her invention could one day be used at the Paralympic Games. The school student, known only as Beatrice, from York, won a competition held by Visa and was given the company’s first role of junior chief innovation officer after she designed a wearable headset with an in-built hearing aid, a screen showing sign language and a voiceover.