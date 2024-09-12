Young Iowa voters weigh in on presidential debate and November election
Voters in Lancaster weighed in on Tuesday's presidential debate in Philadelphia.
The debate will be the first since Joe Biden dropped out of the presidential election — and the first time the two candidates have met.
Critical Wisconsin voters watched and reacted to the presidential candidate debate.
Voters weigh in ahead of Trump and Harris's first debate
A group of voters in Boston gathered ahead of the recent debate to discuss the upcoming election.
Donald Trump called for ABC News to be shut down during a rant about the way he was treated by the network during his presidential debate against Kamala Harris. The former president called into Fox & Friends on Wednesday morning to complain that he’d faced a “rigged deal” with the debate, with moderators “correcting everything” he said while “not correcting with her.” Asked why he felt moderators hadn’t corrected Harris in the same way, Trump answered: “Because they’re dishonest.” “I think ABC t
The former president reportedly "laughed a deflated kind of laugh" in the uncomfortable exchange.
One of Donald Trump's obsessions is lampooned in the spot — with some help from Barack Obama.
In his debate with Vice President Kamala Harris, Trump also claimed he had received more votes than any other GOP candidate in history.
Former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy drew laughs from CNBC hosts on Wednesday after praising former President Trump’s debate performance and insisting he “controlled himself more than normal.”“My money, Trump is going to win,” McCarthy told CNBC’s Squawk Box on Wednesday, insisting that voters had already made up their minds before the primetime debate on Tuesday night.McCarthy, who retired from the House at the end of 2023, told the hosts that Trump had “missed opportunities,” as well as a disad
Donald Trump-Kamala Harris debate on ABC with David Muir and Linsey Davis was like "4chan come to life" with moderator flops and racist lies.
The former president spread lies about Democrats' position on abortion.
Republican strategist Karl Rove said Tuesday that former President Trump made a mistake by “lowering the bar” for Vice President Harris in the lead-up to the presidential debate. “I think it was a mistake for Trump to basically diminish her, calling her stupid and lowering the bar for her because expectations matter a lot in…
CNN’s Phil Mattingly speaks with a CNN panel of undecided voters in the crucial battleground state of Pennsylvania following the debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump.
She looked faux-fascinated, as if coaxing him into thinking he was onto something — nodding, head-tilting, performatively squinting, smiling a little, then a little more — a reel of soon-to-be memes, screaming silent bemusement with a hand on her chin. He looked miserable. The initial question, at least, should have been fertile terrain for former President Donald Trump: a prompt for Vice President Kamala Harris about immigration, a vulnerability for her, and how she might diverge on the subject
The last time Taylor Swift encouraged her fans to vote via Instagram, the result was 35,000 new voter registrations. This year, as the singer endorses Kamala Harris, her influence is likely to be felt again—which right-wing commentators like Megyn Kelly are not happy about.“You can kiss your sales to the Republican audience goodbye, Taylor,” Kelly screamed on her podcast Wednesday. Notably, Swift also endorsed Joe Biden over Donald Trump in the 2020 election as well, and her sales didn’t suffer
CNN fact-checker Daniel Dale appeared on TV screens soon after the Trump-Harris debate ended Tuesday night to give his preliminary verdict—and declared that Donald Trump had lied at least 33 times during the 90-minute face-off.“This was a staggeringly dishonest debate performance from former President Trump,” Dale told host Jake Tapper. “Just lie after lie on subject after subject. By my preliminary count, Jake, Trump made at least 33 false claims. Thirty-three!“By contrast, by—again—a prelimina
Former President Trump shrugged off Taylor Swift’s endorsement of Vice President Harris in the 2024 election, predicting Wednesday that the megastar may “pay a price for it in the marketplace.” “I was not a Taylor Swift fan,” Trump said during an interview with “Fox & Friends.” “It was just a question of time. She couldn’t…
The "Late Show" host has a plan for ducking Trump's goons if the former president wins.
House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) said that former President Trump “clearly prevailed” in the Tuesday ABC News debate against Vice President Harris, praising his “authenticity” and arguing the moderatos leaned in favor of the Democratic nominee. “Well, I will tell you what, President Donald Trump is the reigning presidential debate champion, and even though the…