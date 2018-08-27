Young Lives Lost: Here Are the Victims of the Jacksonville Mass Shooting

The two fatal victims killed in Sunday’s mass shooting in Jacksonville during a video game tournament on Sunday have been identified on social media.

Elijah Clayton, 22, and Taylor Robertson, 28, both were killed when a Baltimore, Maryland, man opened fire around 1:30 p.m. during a a qualifier for the Madden NFL 19 Classic, held at the GLHF Game Bar in the Jacksonville Landing shopping center.

Both played Madden — a football video game — competitively, according to their player profiles on EA Sports, the maker of the Madden franchise.

Clayton was identified on the Twitter account of the Calabasas High School football team, on which he was a former player.

“Our hearts are broken as we learned that former Calabasas Football player @True_818 (Elijah Clayton) was senselessly murdered today during the mass shooting in Florida,” the tweet read. “We send our love, condolences, and deepest sense of sorrow to Elijah’s Family and Friends.”

Clayton was from Woodland Hills, California, according to his EA Sports page. He went by the name “True,” according to the page, which states he was “consistently one of the best in competitive Madden.”

Others in the gaming community have referred to Clayton as “Trueboy,” and in a live video of the tournament on which audio of the shooting was captured, Clayton is playing in a game when what appears to be a red laser targeting dot appears on his red sweatshirt before gunfire erupts.

In an article on the EA Sports page, Clayton described himself as “really easy to get along with.”

“I’m not a troublemaker,” he said. “I’m always laughing and joking around. I’m just me, a cool dude. There’s really nowhere to go but up, honestly.”

Robertson, of Ballard, West Virginia, was identified on Twitter by professional esports team Dot City Gaming, on which he was a member.

“We are shocked and deeply saddened by the senseless violence in Jacksonville and the tragic deaths of Dot City gaming team member, Taylor ‘SpotMePlzzz’ Robertson, and Eli ‘Trueboy’ Clayton,’ ” a tweet read.

Robertson was a married father, according to his Twitter account.

According to his EA Sports page, Robertson won last season’s Madden Classic. The page added that he “has the skill to completely take over any Madden tournament.”

