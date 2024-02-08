Young man shot on same Battersea street where Rico Andrews, 21, was murdered in October

Officers found a man in his 20s injured in a car park after reports of a shooting (PA Archive)

Police are investigating a shooting on the same road where a man was shot dead four months ago in south-west London.

Officers were alerted to gunfire on Shuttleworth Road, Battersea at around 7pm on Thursday night.

They attended and found a male, in his 20s, injured in a car park.

He was taken to hospital where his condition is assessed as not life-threatening.

On October 5, Rico Andrews, 21, collapsed after being blasted in the chest as he stood in the street at around 9.50pm.

Paramedics immediately provided emergency first aid, but despite their efforts his life couldn’t be saved. Five people were arrested over Mr Andrews’ killing.

Josh Eno, 23, and Tyrone Attwood, 32, have been charged with murder and are awaiting trial.

One man, 27, and three women, aged 31 to 38, detained on suspicion of assisting an offender are bailed pending further enquiries.

The Metropolitan Police said an investigation is under way into last night’s incident, but there is no information at this early stage that the two incidents are linked.

A spokesman added: “We were called at 7.03pm on Wednesday, February 7 to reports of a shooting in Shuttleworth Road.

“Officers responded and a found a man, believed to be in his 20s, with a gunshot injury nearby in a car park.

Anyone who witnessed the Wandsworth shooting is asked to call 101, quoting CAD 6274/07Feb, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.