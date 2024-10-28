Young musicians light up Rocktober Fest at Val Air Ballroom
Pack it up, y'all, this picture confirms that the ocean is, in fact, haunted.
She slayed in the Y2K staple.
Donald Trump added a new name to his list of enemies as he spoke at a rally in Michigan today. The GOP presidential nominee turned away from his recent finger-pointing at Nancy Pelosi, and instead singled out singer Beyoncé as his latest adversary. The 32-time Grammy Award winner publicly showed her support for Kamala Harris at a rally Friday in Houston, and Trump couldn’t resist throwing a jab at her in his speech.
The supermodel relaxed barefoot while wearing a pink silk robe
The Masked Singer US judge also debuted a new blonde hairstyle while performing on-stage in Japan last night. See photos
King’s stepson shares anxiety over Charles’ health Tom Parker Bowles, King Charles’ stepson, has spoken candidly about his concerns for Charles’ health. Queen Camilla’s son told People how the monarch’s cancer diagnosis has been “very worrying.” The king has an undisclosed form of cancer for which he is receiving weekly treatment. However, this treatment was paused during his trip to the southern hemisphere last week. “It’s a terrifying disease, and when someone close to you gets it in whatever
Some of them are a little spooky, as a treat.
Selena Gomez shared pics from her incredible couples costume with Benny Blanco as Alice and the Mad Hatter from Alice in Wonderland.
The actress shared photos of the bruises and bumps she sustained filming the action-thriller
Charles Spencer sparked a reaction at the weekend when he shared a pair of unearthed family photos - and royal fans couldn't help but notice how much Prince George takes after his relative!
"It’s just the greatest thing ever," John Hoffman quoted her as saying.
The couple are about to celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary
The 'Family Affair' star was caught on camera trying to stop her top from coming undone at a Los Angeles event
The actress marked Pearson's 30th birthday in a post on Instagram on Oct. 27, including a romantic shot of them kissing
Tom Parker Bowles revealed his stepfather and mother King Charles and Queen Camilla's strict daily ritual at Clarence House home - rare details
Joan Collins stepped out in a white satin dress to perform in her theatre show, Behind the Shoulder Pads alongside her husband, Percy Gibson.
The long-serving cast member was taken to hospital in the show earlier this week after having a heart attack.
"[She] told me that it was completely fine to feel devastated by the 'bad news.'"
Actress Kaley Cuoco spoke out on if she'd ever reprise her role as Penny in the upcoming 'The Big Bang Theory' spinoff.