Young N.W.T. hand games players compete — and win — at major tournament

The crowd roars as Jay Masuzumi flashes a grin and waves his fingers to show his empty palm.

Once again, he's fooled the other side's captain and won another stick for his team at the hand games tournament in Fort Good Hope, N.W.T.

Masuzumi plays with flare and style as he shimmies and shakes, hoots and hollers with the beat of the drum, competing against players who've been playing this game longer than he's been alive.

"I just play whichever way I want. I like to mess around and have fun — all smiles," he says.

Colville Lake Chief Wilbert Kochon and his team of Sahtu chiefs won the weekend's $22,500 prize, but nearly every one of the 24 teams at this weekend's Fort Good Hope/Colville Lake Oudzi (hand games) tournament had a contingent of players under 30 — and they came to win.

Over the past few years, an increasing number of young people have taken up hand games as the tournaments have grown bigger. Youth are now gaining enough experience that they can seriously compete for some of the tournament's biggest prizes.

Masuzumi is 21, but has about a decade of experience playing the traditional Dene sport of hand games. It's played throughout North America, but is especially popular in the Northwest Territories, where the biggest tournaments have cash prizes of up to $100,000.

"We've been playing for a long time now, almost 10 years together," Masuzumi says. "We know each other, we know how to play together."

After losing their opening round match Saturday morning, Masuzumi's team, captained by Talen Drybone, started rolling. They ripped off four straight wins Saturday evening and Sunday afternoon as they finished fourth, splitting $9,000 between the eight players.

Did Masuzumi feel intimidated by the older players during that stretch?

"No, never," he says.

Taking the lead

The tournament co-hosted by Fort Good Hope and Colville Lake is the first big money event of the year in the N.W.T., with teams coming in from all over the territory.

It's the first time 16-year-old Ethan Tutcho wasn't on the same team as his dad and other members of his family. Instead, he played with friends from his hometown of Norman Wells.

They too lost their first game against one of the teams from Deline, but Tutcho said his team felt they were in a good spot to make a run over the rest of the tournament.

