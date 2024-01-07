Young NI darts players inspired to aim for glory

The young darts players said they had been inspired by a new generation of players hitting the big stage

Darts is enjoying a resurgence among many young people following the exploits of Luke Littler at the Word Darts Championship.

The 16-year-old stunned competitors and fans by reaching last week's final.

Fans were captivated by his stunning victories against some of the world's most experienced players.

Among them was a group of young darts players in County Antrim who told BBC News NI they want to follow in his footsteps.

Jacob Todd, who is two years younger that Luke Littler, is already emerging as a promising youth darts player in Northern Ireland.

He has been reflecting on a match he played against the new darts superstar last month, at the Junior Darts Corporation World Cup team event in Gibraltar.

He said "I always want to play with the best in the world and he is certainly one of them as he proved in this tournament.

"He's a machine on the dart board really. I did get close to him on both legs but he's unreal and he took me".

Jacob Todd says he wants to compete against the world's top darts players

Luke Littler narrowly missed out on glory in the world championship, falling to a 7-4 set defeat against Luke Humphries.

On his way to the final he defeated Northern Ireland's Brendan Dolan.

Fourteen-year-old Jacob is surrounded In a converted darts room in his family home by a group of friends who are also part a Junior Darts Corporation academy in nearby Carrickfergus.

Adam Black, 17, said: "When you're playing well, there's no feeling like it in darts. It's not like any other sport, it's very individual obviously.

"I like it because personally I don't like letting people down, so I've only got myself to let down. When you're playing well it's just so enjoyable.

Alongside him, Alexander Hughes, 14, says "The best part of it is probably taking a ton-plus checkout against your mate or beating one of the best players in Northern Ireland."

Luke Littler, 16, was beaten in his bid for a world title last week

Watching on is Aaron Todd, Jacob's father, who supports and encourages the young darts players.

He said: "You look around, you see the darts shirts themselves, you see kids have new heroes. They look up to Josh Rock, they look up to Peter Wright, a big autism advocate, and Luke Littler.

Before lining up for more practice, Jacob Todd, who is a pupil at Cambridge House Grammar School in Ballymena, speaks about his own targets and ambitions.

"I'd love to reach the top of the world stage, playing the big TV tournaments, and compete with the best of the best," he said.

"I have big dreams, I want to reach the top of the game. I fell in love with the sport and I really want to go far."