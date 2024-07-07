Young P.E.I. singer's future is bright after 3rd-place finish in international vocal competition

The last couple of weeks have been quite the whirlwind for young P.E.I. singer Samel Sunil.

Not only did the 17-year-old graduate from Charlottetown's Colonel Gray High School, but he and his family left that same night to catch a flight to Knoxville in eastern Tennessee.

Sunil was south of the border to take part in a competition through the National Association of Teachers of Singing, or NATS — along with about 15,000 other voice students from across North America.

He performed very well, placing third overall in his category of upper high school musical theatre singers.

While it's not apparent come showtime, Sunil says he gets 'very nervous' before his performances. (Submitted)

"It was just such an honour, and I was so fortunate enough to make it to the semi-finals, and when my name got called up for the finals, I was in tears, honestly," Sunil told Mainstreet P.E.I.'s Matt Rainnie.

"It's a really good experience, and the more I get to perform and the more I get comfortable on the stage and the more feedback I get… it really improves my skills."

Sunil's result came as no surprise to his family and friends.

He's been singing almost as long as he's been talking, and has been involved in many productions over the years, including last year's Charlottetown Festival production of Munschables.

To make it to Knoxville, Sunil first sang in a series of regional NATS competitions that ended with the New England finals. He placed first in his high school boys musical theatre category.

Then he had to prepare and record three songs for the Tennessee performances.

Sunil chose Maria from West Side Story, I Love Betsy from Honeymoon In Vegas and Proud of Your Boy from Aladdin.

"I get very nervous.... No matter the performance, if it's in front of three people or if it's in front of thousands of people, I get nervous the same amount," he said.

"Before I get on the stage, I'm shaking and I'm very nervous, but the moment I step on the stage, they kind of just all go away."

A 'singing storyteller'

Suzanne Campbell, who's been Sunil's voice teacher since he was in Grade 5, said making it to the NATS finals takes a lot of preparation and polish.

Samel Sunil, centre back, with his fellow cast members in the Charlottetown Festival's 2023 production of Munschables. (Simon Reid)

Another of Campbell's students, Queen Charlotte Intermediate Grade 7 student Neilina Ning, also went to Knoxville and made it to the semi-finals in her category.

The teacher is proud of what both students accomplished, but said that no matter their placement, NATS was an important opportunity for them to grow as singers and learn from other teachers and performers.

"I try to convey to my students that [in] any performance or competition, it's always nice to win, but the most important thing is to think about what can you learn about yourself as a performer, as a singer when you're in these situations," Campbell said.

He's a wonderful singing storyteller and that lends itself very well to musical theatre... He's a hard worker and a talented guy. — Suzanne Campbell

Of Sunil, she said: "He's a wonderful singing storyteller and that lends itself very well to musical theatre, but he sings a lot of popular music as well and has done really well with that. He's a hard worker and a talented guy.

"He always treats people with respect … and he shows his gratitude for the people that are working with him, and those kinds of things are so valuable."

Sunil, his parents and sister left for Tennessee the same day as his graduation from Colonel Gray High School in Charlottetown. (Submitted)

With high school and an international singing competition now under his belt, Sunil's musical life isn't slowing down.

He'll be performing in an emerging artists' competition later this month at the Federation of Canadian Music Festivals in Sackville, N.B.

He's also had the opportunity to audition for prestigious American music schools, including Juilliard.

In the end he opted to attend Sheridan College in Oakville, Ont., this fall because he believes that school will give him the best chance to continue his passion for musical theatre.

"I can't see myself doing anything else," he said. "I've tried stuff in high school, like I took physics and I took biology. It all bored me. I want to just act and sing and perform.

"Entertaining people is what I love, and hopefully I'll be able to do that in the future."