Young People Seen Throwing Bottles in Streets as Police Deployed on Bonfire Night

Goups of young people threw bottles in the streets of Niddrie, Scotland, on Bonfire Night.

Footage recorded by @WesPringle shows one such incident in Maltman Street.

Police Scotland said they had responded to “various incidents of youth disorder in Niddrie, Sighthill and Moredun. Large groups gathered in these areas before throwing fireworks, bottles and bricks at police vehicles and other cars. Two fire service appliances were also attacked during this time.”

No injuries were reported, according to police.

A Section 60 order, allowing police increased stop and search powers, was in place in Niddrie on Bonfire Night.

Police Scotland said their forces carried out 18 deployments on Bonfire Night, down from 26 last year. Credit: @WesPringle via Storyful