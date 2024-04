Elections for the Mayor and London Assembly under eased covid lockdown conditions, in Balham, Wandsworth, London, UK, on 06 May 2021.

Covid rules and the desire to vote (with plenty of young people in evidence), led to queues at a polling station in Wandsworth. Photograph: Guy Bell/REX/Shutterstock

We’re interested to hear from young people in the UK about how they feel about voting.

If you are under 30 and live in the UK, tell us whether you’re planning to vote in upcoming political elections, and if not why not. Are you registered to vote? Do you believe your vote can make a difference? Have you voted in the past or are you a potential first time voter?

