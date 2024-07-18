Young Republicans on J.D. Vance

The Daily Beast

Former President Barack Obama tacitly joined calls for Joe Biden to end his reelection campaign, which lawmakers say could happen as early as this weekend, Axios and the Associated Press reported Thursday.Democrats told Axios that Biden, 81, risks wiping out his legacy if he stays the course and is defeated by Donald Trump—a once-distant fear that recent polls suggest may soon be reality. And now, according to The Washington Post, Obama is telling allies he thinks Biden has little choice but to