Young Republicans on J.D. Vance
Young people at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wis., talk about their reaction to the announcement of 39-year-old Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance as Donald Trump's running mate in the 2024 election.
Former President Barack Obama tacitly joined calls for Joe Biden to end his reelection campaign, which lawmakers say could happen as early as this weekend, Axios and the Associated Press reported Thursday.Democrats told Axios that Biden, 81, risks wiping out his legacy if he stays the course and is defeated by Donald Trump—a once-distant fear that recent polls suggest may soon be reality. And now, according to The Washington Post, Obama is telling allies he thinks Biden has little choice but to
The horror author turned to “Stranger Things” to make his point.
People were not impressed with the revealing cover image of the current and former president.
After vowing to hit back at his political adversaries, CEOs worry they could be next if they anger Donald Trump.
Rudy Giuliani crashed into a row of chairs and then tumbled to the floor of the Republican National Convention on Tuesday, dislodging a cherry-red Donald Trump sign from the seat as he went down.The disgraced attorney, former mayor of New York City, and fervent Trump supporter, was holding an Osmo camera and continued filming after bystanders pulled him to his feet. The Trump ally has been live streaming the convention for his Rudy Giuliani Show since the RNC kicked off in Milwaukee on Monday.It
"As your northern border country whose political scene is a mess, this is my takeaway: I was truly shocked and saddened by the amount of celebration."
MILWAUKEE — Senate Republicans were riding high after President Biden’s implosion on the debate stage in Atlanta — but they were soon confronted with polling showing Democratic incumbents leading in every single battleground state except Montana. The polling showing Senate Democratic candidates doing better than the beleaguered Biden in their respective states raised alarms among…
The Democrat spoke of her Senate colleague, Trump's vice presidential pick, in an appearance on "The Late Show."
The Florida governor's speech at the Republican National Convention was marked by one strange tendency.
Prosecutors would face deeply unfavorable odds at getting the Donald Trump-nominated judge from the case if it is ever revived.
The former president has "not provided any medical updates or information, neither has the hospital that treated him," the former GOP grandee noted.
It was “a fact check doozy," Daniel Dale told CNN's Anderson Cooper.
The former litigator and ex-husband of Kellyanne Conway is pouring a substantial amount of his own money into the PAC, which is immediately displaying billboards at the RNC and in Milwaukee
David Frum says JD Vance used to write for him on a publication called FrumForum under a pseudonym. Frum talks about how Vance’s views have changed on policy and what he could do to the Republican party.
Mr Musk wants to move his two high-profile firms from California to Texas over controversial new law.
WASHINGTON (AP) — California Rep. Adam Schiff on Wednesday became the highest-profile Democrat to call for President Joe Biden to drop his reelection bid, even as the party pushed ahead with plans for a virtual vote to formally make Biden its nominee in the first week of August.
The actor and comic made an “oops” before knocking the former South Carolina governor for endorsing Donald Trump.
Russia has installed several air defense systems to protect Putin's Valdai Palace — which is causing problems elsewhere, according to reports.
The New York Democrat reacted after the former GOP presidential candidate delivered a "message to Gen Z" at the RNC.
The family is questioning their safety after receiving a threatening letter, initially believed to be from the Trump campaign, now under police investigation.