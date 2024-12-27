“The Young and the Restless” Actor Geoffrey Deuel Dies at 81

"At midnight last night Geoffrey passed away and is with Peter. God took my 'knight in shining armor' gently," his wife Jacqueline shared

Geoffrey Deuel has died. He was 81.

The actor, best known for his roles as Dave Campbell in The Young and the Restless and Billy in the Kid in Chisum, died on Dec. 22, according to an obituary posted by EverLoved.com. His wife, Jacqueline Deuel, also confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that the late actor died in hospice care in Largo, Florida after struggling with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

In a Facebook post one day after his death, Jacqueline shared a photo of Geoffrey and announced the news to his family, friends and fans.

Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Geoffrey Deuel in the TV series 'Toma' in 1973

"This is Jacqueline, Geoffrey’s wife," she wrote. "At midnight last night Geoffrey passed away and is with Peter. God took my 'knight in shining armor' gently."

Geoffrey was the younger brother of late actor Peter Deuel, who was famous for his role as Hannibal Heyes in ABC's Alias Smith and Jones.

Born on Jan. 17, 1943, the late actor made his on-screen debut in a military TV drama called Twelve O'Clock High in 1966. Throughout the late 1960s, he went on to appear in small TV roles in shows like The Monkees, The Invaders, Mod Squad, Occasional Wife and more.

Everett Collection Geoffrey Deuel in 'Chisum'

However, the soap opera star's breakout role was in 1970's Chisum, where he starred as Billy 'The Kid' Bonney opposite John Wayne. He also starred in Terminal Island and The Chinese Caper in the 1970s in addition to his various television roles.

“Geoffrey Deuel lived a prosperous life distinguished by his notable accomplishments, the love he gave, and the love he received from those around him,” his obituary on EverLoved.com read. “His kindness, his significant contributions to the acting world, and his caring personality will forever echo in the hearts of the many lives he touched."

"May he rest in eternal peace, knowing that his legacy will forever remain alive and cherished," the obituary continued.

Geoffrey is survived by his wife Jacqueline and his younger sister Pamela.



